‘Women carry life’: Torres Strait Islander musicians help preserve language and culture

The women's debut album tells the story of the Country, culture, lives and struggles of Torres Strait Islander women. Video: NITV.

This article was first published on NITV.

Determined to preserve language and culture, eleven Torres Strait Islander Women have broken ground, recording an all-original album of songs.

After five long years of writing and recording, the group were filled with emotion to hold a soft album launch on Waiben - Thursday Island - over the weekend.

They touched the hearts of their communities as they sang their stories that delivered strong messages.

Launched on International Women’s Day, the debut album tells the story of the country, culture, lives and struggles of island women.

Saibai Island woman, Mariana Babia, said she helped conceptualise the choir name ‘Lingu Karay’, which is the name for the handle of a woven basket in Kalaw Kawaw Ya.

Through the cultural, metaphorical lens, she said each weave on the handle represented women standing in unity and carrying life.

“Us women, when we stand hand in hand, we all share common goals,” she said.

“The strap is ‘karay’ and we symbolise the karay, the way we [women] hold hands together, we represent all the women from all over the world.

“We carry the basket – all the women carry the basket, we carry baskets’ or bags everywhere.”

Musical Director Jessie Lloyd works long days and nights with the women to record their songs in their homeland of Torres Strait. Credit: Carli Willis, NITV

She said women of all cultural backgrounds shared one commonality.

“We are we are child bearers, we all go through the same pain, we all go through the processes of life, because the life starts with us and we carry it with us.”

The first and only previous Torres Strait Islander women’s group to record an album was the widely celebrated Mills Sisters.

Singing a compilation of originals and covers, the group broke ground then singing in their language and creole on their 1993 album ‘Frangipani Land’.

And in 1995, it just got better for island women when solo artist, and now a national music idol, Christine Anu dropped her all-original album ‘Stylin Up’, also sharing language.

The local radio and media organisation, TSIMA, launched the project in 2019 when they saw a need for more island women to be represented in music.

Bringing home celebrated Musical Director Jessie Lloyd to workshop with Zenadth Kes artists, the Lingu Karay Women’s Choir was born.

Music with a message

Members of the Lingu Karay Women’s Choir sang their stories and shared their truths at their soft album launch. Credit: Carli Willis, NITV

The songs themselves carried important messages the women wanted to share.

Yam Island woman, Thamie Unicomb, said working with the other women gave her a better understanding of the challenges women face today.

“We’ve come a long way, we’ve looked at families, not only in the Torres Strait, but families everywhere, looking at domestic violence where women don’t have any say in how we can overcome that,” she said.

“We want to have a say, we want to be strong, and not just agree to what our husbands say, but we would like equal rights.”

The album is produced in Torres Strait Creole, Kala Lagaw Ya, Kalaw Kawaw Ya and Meriam Mer.

Mua Island woman Louise Manas said the music was helping to preserve language for generations to come.

“Them songs, the way we make up the melody – for mepla to work together, its unity, love and au passin,” she said.

“You’ve heard it in the lyrics in the song; mina pawa and au passin.

“It’s also about our identity, we’re all proud.”

Connecting communities through music

Patrons at the Waiben venue broke out in song with all the excitement. Credit: Carli Willis, NITV

TSIMA project manager and Badu Island woman, Diat Alferink, said language was vital to maintaining culture and identity.

“I was crying [listening] and I thought, my gosh, we’ve made something amazing here,” she said.

“We’ve created something really beautiful, and it’s going to have longevity, and it’s going to have a legacy, and it’s going to create other things.”

She said she hoped the songs would also connect with families on the mainland who may be disconnected or missing home.

“I think that’s the exciting part of the continued work that we do, is that we have language at the forefront, particularly where our some of our language is diminishing, and our young people need to take that on.

“In terms of the way that TSIMA does that, whether it’s digital apps or songs or opportunities for animations, they’re all part of how we learn to learn language better.”

Ms Babia said music was the perfect vehicle to take the message and the language into the future.

“If you’re unhappy, you put some music on and it’s so good and soothing,” she said.

“Music also brings you memories and the music stores knowledge as well.”

The Choir and their communities wanted to acknowledge those choir members who were unable to make it to the night; Patrica Nakata, Margaret Gabey, Nazareth Adidi and Daniella Williams.

By Carli Willis of NITV.