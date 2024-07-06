‘He’s no longer with us’ Whānau confirm missing Wairarapa man found

The whānau of Ben Fox, better known as Sam, have taken to social media to confirm that their pāpā has been located and has died.

“The whānau wish to inform everybody that our pāpā has been found. He is no longer with us but we are truly grateful that we were able to bring him home” the family said in the post.

He was last seen at his Masterton home, Wednesday morning, and his vehicle has since been located on Mangatere Valley Road near the Mangatere Valley walking track.

This afternoon, Police thanked Land Search and Rescue, as well as whānau and community members who volunteered help to locate him.

They said the death was referred to the coroner, and that support was being provided to the man’s whānau.

Fox is understood to be the husband of former MP Marama Fox. They separated in 2017.

The whānau say details for his tangihanga are yet to be released.

Ko ngā tai o aroha e tere atu nei ki te whānau e noho pani nei.