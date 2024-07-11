Zoe Hobbs picks up pace heading into Olympic debut

Zoe Hobbs in action at the world championships in Budapest last year. Photo / Tim Clayton / Getty Images.

Sprinter Zoe Hobbs (Ngāruahine) continues to build towards her Paris Olympic debut - now only days away - recording a fifth-place finish in the women’s 100m at the Gyulai István Memorial in Hungary on Wednesday (NZT).

The 26-year-old clocked 11.20 seconds into a slight headwind (-0.5) at the Continental Gold Tour event, describing her outing as “another consistent run” on Instagram.

The race was won in 11 seconds flat by world no. 11, American Tamari Davis, who led from start to finish. The US athlete has a season-best time of 10.91 seconds.

Last month, Hobbs equalled the meet record at the Irena Szewinska Memorial in Poland, claiming victory in 11.17 seconds and matching her winning time in Tokyo in May.

Hobbs’ next competitive races follow in quick succession, with the Monaco Diamond League on Saturday (NZT) and the Spitzen Leichtathletik in Switzerland next Wednesday (NZT).

Hobbs is New Zealand’s fastest-ever woman with a career-best time of 10.96 seconds set in Switzerland in July 2023.

The opening ceremony of the Olympic Games is on Saturday, 27 July (NZT).