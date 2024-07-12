Police probing claims Mobile Planet employee tried sharing customer’s nudes

Police are investigating an incident involving a Mobile Planet employee and a customer’s nude photographs.

Earlier this week, a customer and her friend alleged an employee store had tried to airdrop an old naked photo of herself.

Mobile Planet is a company that repairs cell phones, and it’s alleged the employee accessed her phone, scrolled back to find the photo, and attempted to air drop it to another device.

The customers noticed this after receiving the phone back and seeing a notification that the air drop had failed.

Mobile Planet told Te Ao Māori News that the store clerk was a casual employee whose shifts were cancelled “effective immediately, pending the results of our thorough internal investigation.”

“As the matter is currently under police investigation, we are limited in the extent of our comments.”

The company also emphasised its co-operation with authorities, and its dedication to solving the matter, “with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as appropriate. Our priority remains the well-being and safety of our customers and the integrity of our services,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Mobile Planet said it reached out to the customer involved and apologised, offering support.

“We understand the gravity of the situation and are committed to upholding our responsibility to all parties involved.”

MOBILE PLANET SYLVIA PARK. Photo source: Mobile Planet

Te Ao Māori News it’s aware of the alleged incident.Earlier today Sylvia Park’s parent company, Kiwi Property, told

“The matter is being investigated by the company concerned and they would be best placed to answer any questions you may have,” a Kiwi Property spokesperson wrote.

This came after a social media video showed social media influencer Krisy Erin Morrison and a friend confronting the manager and his employee with the allegations.

During the ordeal, the employee had fainted, with Morrison captioning her post: “The fainting? Its giving ✨ guilty ✨”

The girls were then directed by security to make a formal complaint with the mall’s customer service.

Morrison and the Police have been contacted for comment.