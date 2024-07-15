63-year-old Aucklander missing for three weeks; Police appeal for info

Ramona Rudolph hasn't been seen for three weeks. Photos / NZ Police

Three weeks after last being seen, 63-year-old Ramona Rudolph has been reported missing from her home in Avondale, Auckland.

She was last seen on June 22, but a missing report wasn’t filed until Saturday night.

Police are now appealing to the public for help finding her.

“It’s believed Ramona could be anywhere in the wider Auckland area.

“Police have concerns for her safety and ask anyone who sights Ramona to contact Police as soon as possible on 111,” a Police spokesperson wrote in a statement.

They say anyone with any information on her whereabouts, should contact police quoting file number 240713/0243.