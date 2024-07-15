Why spend $5m on a boot camp for 10: Rangatahi-designed youth camp in Hamilton is already ahead of the game

Youth boot camps are not new to New Zealand. RGP 16Aug17 - PUTTING THE BOOT IN: Boot camp has been tried, without much evidence of success.PHOTO/FILE

One year after opening its doors as a prevention and “post-vention” resource for youth, Kimi Manaakitanga, the Play. Stay. Grow. Hub in Hamilton’s central city, is thriving.

At a time when the Government is standing up boot camps, Kirikiriroa Family Services Trust’s kaupapa is proving its effectiveness as a viable, cost-effective alternative community solution.

“For half a million dollars a year, we can run a youth hub that caters to at least 1200 whānau walking through the door,” said Dr Nicole Coupe, chief executive of Kirikiriroa Family Services Trust.

The social return on investment is extraordinary when compared to the Government’s $5.1m funding allocation for a pilot military-style boot camp catering to 10 children starting at the end of July.

Kirikiriroa Family Services Trust encourages all parliamentarians, public service officials and policymakers to come for a site visit to learn about why the pro-social pathway works with rangatahi.

“We’ve had over 1400 walk-ins since we opened and the numbers are increasing month on month,” Coupe said.

It reconnects rangatahi to their identity, to a safe supportive and respectful space that’s open 24 hours 7 days a week that the rangatahi are responsible for.

‘Kimi Manaakitanga also counters the Police Minister Mark Mitchell’s mindset of removing youth out of the community.

Coupe said that Mitchell has previously said “it’s much safer for the community not to have them there”.

Dr Nicole Coupe, chief executive of Kirikiriroa Family Services Trust.

Coupe has returned from visiting youth hubs in LA and in Vegas where it clearly showed New Zealand is ahead of the game internationally.

“We’ve got an opportunity here through treating rangatahi as part of our community, to listen to their needs and wants, and embrace, enable and empower them.

“They bring the innovation, they bring the vibe, and they bring the colour.”

Kimi Manaakitanga is an entirely youth lead programme designed and governed by a committee of rangatahi themselves.

“That’s what they want. They want what they design. Not the programs that adults have designed and then told them to attend.”