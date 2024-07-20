New Caledonia impasse - Winston Peters says Pacific Islands Forum can help

Winston Peters has been attending the Pacific Leaders' Meeting hosted by the Japanese Government. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has questioned the legitimacy of the third independence referendum in New Caledonia linked to the recent riots there, and is promoting a role for the Pacific Islands Forum to help break the impasse with France.

In a speech in Tokyo where Japan has been hosting the 10th Pacific Leaders’ Meetings, Peters set out the historical background to the three independence referendums in the French territory as agreed in 1998 under the Noumea Accord.

The first two narrowly rejected independence in 2018 (57 % No) and 2020 (53 % No) on high turnouts of 81 % and 86 % respectively.

The third referendum was held in the midst of a Covid outbreak in December 2021. Pro-independence Kanak leaders attempted to get the third referendum delayed because of Covid and when they failed, called for a boycott.

Consequently, the No vote was 97 % on a turnout of just 44 per cent.

Peters said the third referendum may have been technically within the Noumea Accord, if not the spirit.

“But to any outsider, to obvious democratic injury of a vastly reduced and therefore different sample of voters engaging in the third referendum raised questions about its legitimacy.”

Compounding the sense of democratic injury for pro-independence forces had been the decision by the French Government in Paris to broaden New Caledonia’s voter eligibility.

This would see the electoral roll, frozen under the Noumea Accord, open to people who had lived in New Caledonia for at least 10 years since 1998 – adding an estimated 25,000 people.

Nine people died in the riots that ensued in May, including two police officers, a state of emergency was imposed and French troops were brought in.

Peters said for those who had lived in New Caledonia for over a decade, putting down roots and contributing to its social and economic life, “it is understandable such people likewise feel a democratic injury from their ongoing disenfranchisement”.

“The situation has reached an impasse, and one not easily navigated given the violence that broke out, and democratic injuries that have reopened old wounds, and created new ones.

“So today we ask, as the old book says, ‘Can two walk together, except when they be agreed?’

“We think not, so in New Caledonia we hope to see more diplomacy, more engagement, more compromise.”

The situation created an opportunity for the Pacific Islands Forum as a constructive force, to help to bring the parties together for an essential democratic dialogue.

“That work has begun in Tokyo and New Zealand supports the forum’s effort to begin that essential dialogue.”

New Caledonia became a full member of the Pacific Islands Forum in 2016.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and French President Emmanuel Macron meeting on the sidelines of the Nato Summit in Washington DC earlier this month. Photo / Pool

Peters said the issue of involving the Pacific Islands Forum was raised in recent talks between Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the Nato summit.

“Pacific Island Forum countries by virtue of our locations and histories understand the large indigenous minority population’s desire for self-determination.

“We also deeply respect and appreciate France’s role in the region and understand France’s desire to walk together with New Caledonians towards a prosperous and secure future.”

In the speech to International House, Peters also underlined that New Zealand was undergoing a foreign policy “reset” under the new coalition Government.

He specifically mentioned Nato’s Indo-Pacific 4 grouping of NZ, Australia, Japan and South Korea, saying “we are supporting new groupings that advance and defend our interests and capabilities”.

“The IP4 where we work closely with Japan and Nato, is an example of this new support.”

