Wind farm iwi didn’t want on maunga now fully operational

A wind farm of concern to local iwi because of its impact on the mauri of their maunga tapu is now fully operational north of Napier.

Meridian’s Harapaki Wind Farm located on SH5 in the Maungaharuru Range is Aotearoa’s second-largest wind farm.

On Friday, Meridian’s general manager development, Guy Waipara, said in a release that the wind farm’s delivery within a month of the original completion date and inside its $448 million capital forecast is an “incredible result”.

“We’re now right in the middle of winter and every bit of generation helps. Harapaki has been generating since last November and was around 90% capacity at 30 June, but reaching full capacity means this wind farm is doing everything it can to help maintain security of supply.”

In February 2021, NZME reported that Maungaharuru-Tangitū Trust, representing iwi in the area where the wind farm is built, had opposed its construction because of concerns that included the farm was on land with culturally significant sites. However, the Trust had chosen to take a “damage control” approach and work with Meridian because of the significant resources required to fight the farm, with no guarantee of the outcome.

“While we knew the wind farm development would impact the mauri of our maunga tapu and our hapū, we would have spent a lot of resources, time and effort with no realistic prospect of success,” then Maungaharuru-Tangitū Trust chair Shane Taurima said at the time.

The Trust, nevertheless, remained of the view that wind farms adversely impact the cultural values of maunga tapu, the report said.

Meridian said it shares Aotearoa’s goal of transitioning to a net-zero economy and aspires to deliver seven new renewable electricity projects in seven years. Harapaki is the first of these to be completed.

“Harapaki shows we have the capability to deliver. We’ve got a world-class renewable construction team backed by a great group of contractors. What they’ve achieved in the face of COVID-19 and multiple weather events is truly outstanding,” said Waipara.

In January, RNZ reported that hapū of Ngāruahine iwi were filing claims with the United Nations to challenge fast-track resource consenting as undemocratic after failing to stop New Zealand’s tallest wind power turbines being built in South Taranaki.

The hapū said the usual right of appeal to the Supreme Court was not available under the Covid-19 fast-track law by which the windmills got consent.

Shane Taurima is the current Kaihautū (Chief Executive) of Whakaata Māori.