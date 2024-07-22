Te Pāti Māori MP diagnosed with kidney disease, to take leave

This article was first published by RNZ.

Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp has been diagnosed with kidney disease and will be taking leave from Parliament.

The party made the announcement in a post on Instagram, saying Kemp, the MP for Tāmaki Makaurau, had been feeling unwell and underwent thorough testing.

“I am optimistic about my recovery and look forward to returning with renewed energy to continue the fight against this government and for our communities, our whānau, our Mokopuna and Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” Kemp wrote.

She will take leave from Parliament for six weeks to focus on her health and wellbeing, including starting a treatment plan today.

Kemp said she is optimistic about her recovery and she is grateful for the unwavering support of her whānau, party leaders and colleagues.

Kemp won Tāmaki Makaurau by a slim margin of just four votes over Labour MP Peeni Henare in last year’s election.

Kemp was last year the chief executive of Manurewa Marae, where staff are facing allegations that census data was used to help Te Pāti Māori’s election campaign.

