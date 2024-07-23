Tairāwhiti hosts vibrant Matariki festival with traditional ceremonies and live music

Around 200 people gathered in Ūawa/Tolaga Bay to take part in the morning ceremony as part of the Tataitia Ra Matariki Festival.

Whānau from across Tairāwhiti travelled to Ūawa/Tolaga Bay on Friday to take part in Matariki celebrations after a challenging couple of years dealing with weather events and cyclones.

The Tātaitia Rā Matariki Festival began early in the morning when about 200 people gathered on the beach to take part in a whāngai i te hautapu ceremony, stargazing, kōrero about Matariki and a fire performance from Kelly Blackwell.

Kelly Blackwell of Tairāwhiti Fire Tribe did a fire performance as part of the whāngai i te hautapu ceremony.

Co-organiser Hana Parata-Walker said the whāngai i te hautapu ceremony was a chance to reflect on those who had passed and share aspirations for the future.

Before lunchtime, people gathered at Te Rawheoro Marae where a flag ceremony was led by Padre Arch-Deacon William Gray.

“It was an occasion to mark the homecoming of a special flag from World War I making its way back to Tolaga Bay after being purchased by a collector and being gifted back to the community,” Parata-Walker said.

Police constable Hector Ensor and Sergeant Anaru Robinson taking part in the flag ceremony where a special World War I flag was given back to Tolaga Bay.

Following this was an afternoon of live music performances from reggae bands Tomorrow People and Corrella with support from AH35 and 2Milebay, and Robert Alaalatoa from Papakura’s Got Talent.

During Tomorrow People’s performance, they pulled Tairāwhiti musician Chad “Boogieman” Chambers out of the crowd and on to the stage to perform their 2012 collaboration Souljah Feeling.

Tomorrow People presented Chambers with a plaque celebrating the single hitting double platinum status.

Chad "Boogieman" Chambers (middle) was presented with a plaque acknowledging the 2012 single Souljah Feeling by Tomorrow People and Chambers hitting double platinum. His whānau Papa Jack Chambers and Jordan Rae Chambers celebrated with him.

“It was super-special to be done while on the East Coast,” event co-organiser Dexter Waru said.

It was a highlight to see the smiling faces of rangatahi as they sang along to some of their favourite Aotearoa music live in their small town, he said.

Along with the music, there were festival stalls showcasing local arts and crafts, food and interactive displays.

The weather was a bit of a concern on the day, but it stayed calm enough for the event to go ahead.

Aotearoa reggae band Corella performed to around 800 people as part of the festivities on Friday.

“We were competing against a number of factors, including winter weather, fog and cancelled flights, but the community spirit was there,” Waru said.

Parata-Walker said hosting it at Te Rawheoro Marae this year was special and around 800 people attended.

“It really made the flag ceremony and concert meaningful. Being along the banks of the Ūawa River and under the shade of our whare wananga. We think our tipuna Hingangaroa would have been proud,” she said.

The organisers thanked the sponsors and “our village”, who helped make everything happen.

Matai O’Connor, Ngāti Porou, has been a journalist for five years and Kaupapa Māori reporter at the Gisborne Herald for two year.

