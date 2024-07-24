Rongoā service recognised at ‘spirit of service awards’

ACC hosted the first Rongoā Māori Conference in Rotorua. It brought together more than 400 rongoā practitioners.

ACC has been named a finalist in the Te Hāpai Hapori, the Spirit of Service Awards for its innovative Rongoā Māori Service.

These awards, run by Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission, honour public servants who go above and beyond to deliver exceptional outcomes for New Zealanders.

ACC is one of three contenders for Te Tohu mō Whai Ratonga, the Māori Crown Relationships Award. This award celebrates outstanding contributions to supporting Māori Crown relationships through innovation, durability, and opportunities.

“The Rongoā Māori Service exemplifies a commitment to protecting rongoā as a taonga and ensuring equitable access to services and experiences, leading to better health outcomes for Māori,” Te Kawa Mataaho says in its summary of finalists.

Eldon Paea, ACC’s Head of Māori Health Partnerships says: “Offering rongoā as a rehabilitation service is part of our continuing efforts to deliver equity for Māori. Photo / ACC

Since its launch in 2020, the Rongoā Māori Service has aided over 10,000 ACC kiritaki (clients) across Aotearoa. Eldon Paea, ACC’s head of Māori health partnerships, expressed pride in this recognition.

“This is a huge honour for our team, and I want to thank and acknowledge the many people who have helped build our Rongoā Māori Service,” he said.

“Offering rongoā as a rehabilitation service is part of our continuing efforts to deliver equity for Māori. It presents injured Māori, and all New Zealanders, with more choice in their recovery options, and is a positive step towards delivering equity for tangata whenua.”

ACC data shows rongoā Māori claim volumes are 1.5 times higher in the 12 months to June 2024 (7,240 claims), compared to June 2023 (4,734 claims). Credit / ACC

In May, ACC hosted the first Rongoā Māori Conference in Rotorua, bringing together over 400 rongoā practitioners, health providers, and community members.

“It was a great opportunity to build relationships and grow understanding of traditional Māori healing and its place in Aotearoa New Zealand’s health sector,” Paea said.

ACC research highlights the disparity in injury claims between Māori and non-Māori. While Māori clients make up 12.5 per cent of new claims annually, they account for 16.7 per cent of the population. Notably, rongoā Māori claim volumes have increased by 1.5 times in the 12 months to June 2024.

The winners of Te Hāpai Hapori will be announced on September 26.

0 of 5











