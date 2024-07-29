Jack the gentleman farewelled in South Taranaki

A “true gentleman” who is also remembered in the many homes and community buildings he designed in South Taranaki has been farewelled.

Architectural designer Jack Rangiwahia, 78, sent his last plans off to the council just two days before he died on July 20.

He died at Chalmers Home in New Plymouth, where he had lived since February, but spent the rest of his life in South Taranaki, where he was born in 1945.

Rangiwahia was also active in local government, serving four terms on the South Taranaki District Council under three different mayors.

“Jack was a good bloke and a good sort. He grew up, raised a family and served this community with distinction,” former mayor Ross Dunlop said.

“He got involved and always brought a pleasant, humorous and friendly manner to whatever he did.”

Rangiwahia had designed many buildings throughout the district.

“He especially needs acknowledgment for the Normanby Town Hall. It is one of the most used halls in our community,” Dunlop said.

He had promoted the idea of a sister city relationship with Harbin in the north of China and helped forge a strong link between the two places.

Rangiwahia was the district’s first Māori deputy mayor under Mary Bourke, who described him as “enthusiastic, resourceful and irrepressible”, Dunlop said

He was very proud of his heritage, Dunlop said.

“He was very quick to remind us that his waka arrived way before ours, but he was never one to push his waka and he always looked forward rather than backwards.”

Rangiwahia always polled very well at local body elections and returned to the council for another term in 2016, when Dunlop was mayor.

“It was always good fun serving with Jack. He was very capable, but he didn’t take things too seriously and would lighten things when needed.”

He served his fourth and last term under mayor Phil Nixon, stepping down in 2022.

Rangiwahia and Ruth, his wife of 56 years, raised five children and have eight grandchildren.

His son Simon said his father was part of the community and loved his community.

He was educated at Tawhiti School and Hāwera Technical High School, and then went on to train as an architectural draughtsman.

It was work he enjoyed, and he never stopped.

“He did his last bit of work on Thursday [July 18] – sent some drawings to the council,” Simon said.

His father had some health battles over the years. At 38, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and given one year to live.

“It was lucky for Dad there was a new chemo drug they had started to use. Thanks to this and all his positivity that he would be OK, we had him another 40 years. He was 78 when he died.”

Simon said the family whakapapas to two marae, Ōrimupiko and Taiporohēnui.

“We are proud of how Dad is known, just the mana in which he is held.

“He was a true gentleman, nothing flashy, nothing flamboyant, just genuine and definitely cheeky – that was our Dad,” Simon said.

- Taranaki Daily News