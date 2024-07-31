Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua goes to war over customary marine titles; invites iwi to join High Court case

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua has filed a challenge to the coalition government over its plan to restrict the Marine and Coastal Area (MACA) Act, making it harder for hapū, uri and beneficiaries to get customary marine title.

Co-chairs, John Marsden and Dame Rangimarie Naida Glavish, say they want nationwide activation, arguing the government’s “arbitrary decision starkly exposes its absolute contempt towards its Treaty partner’s rights, marking a clear and unyielding stance”.

“We have had no choice but to ask the court to grant us declarations the government has breached Article 1 of the Bill of Rights 1688 and sections 27(1) and 20 of the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990. We are also seeking Bill of Rights damages for these breaches.

“Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua is significantly impacted, along with other applicants in the Whangārei Harbour and Whangārei Coast hearings. We have two live or undetermined hearings that will be overturned if the court issues decisions. These cases will need to be re-heard under the amended MACA Act, which will impose a tougher test for customary marine title (CMT).

“This situation is grossly unfair. The government’s decision effectively prevents us from having our rights and interests in the Whangārei Harbour and Whangārei Coast determined under the existing act.”

They say the government has arbitrarily set a cutoff date of July 25, 2024, for cases to be heard under the current MACA Act. “Had it chosen a later date, both of our live hearings would likely have been resolved under the existing act”.

“There is no justification for this specific date, especially since no bill has been introduced or enacted into law. The government has stated that the amending legislation will not pass until the end of the year by which time, we would have received judgment in the Whangārei Harbour case and judgment in the Whangārei Coast case.

“The amended act will make it more difficult for our hapū, uri and beneficiaries to benefit from customary marine title, and that will also breach our right to enjoy our culture.”

They said they had been offered a consultation period but all the key decisions had already been made by the government.

“We were given three weeks, insufficient time to get input from our beneficiaries, marae and post-settlement government entities.

“Even if we could make an informed response in that time, is the government listening?

“The consultation letter from the Minister of Justice ( Paul Goldsmith) underscores this when it states that “the above changes have already been approved by the cabinet…”

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua invites others to its legal proceedings, saying ting the government’s “egregious conduct is an attack not only on Ngāti Whātua – but te tino rangatiratanga of all iwi”.