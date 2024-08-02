Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Manuhiri walk out of Iwi Chairs Forum hui with ministers

Te Rūnanga a iwi o Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust left the Iwi Chairs Forum in protest of the government’s policies. (Video: Te Ao Māori News)

Te Rūnanga ā Iwi o Ngāpuhi and the Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust have walked out of an Iwi Chairs Forum hui with government ministers, including the prime minister, Christopher Luxon.

Mane Tahere, chair of Te Rūnanga ā Iwi o Ngāpuhi, said he refused to sit there any longer and listen to the government’s rhetoric.

“It’s no secret... our people are in a challenging time, the most challenging time we’ve ever been in, I think, with the removal of the different legislations, and soon to be the overturning of the Foreshore Seabed Act, or MACA... we can’t remain silent about this attack on Māori.”

He clarified the rūnanga was not protesting the Forum itself, but rather the act of “rolling out the red carpet” for government ministers, as well against the policies of the coalition.

“I understand that there are two sides to the discussion and actually having the face-to-face kōrero, but for our people, and for Ngāpuhi... we have to stand.”

Terrence ‘Mook’ Hohneck, chair of Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust, also left the meeting, telling us the walk out was not planned, despite appearances.

“It wasn’t planned at all, it just came about of a series of discussions, and discussion right around the whole forum.”

He said Ngāpuhi announced it wasn’t happy with a few of the issues on the floor, and Ngāti Manuhiri supported that, along with others.

Hohneck said Ngāti Manuhiri’s walkout came as a result of a resolution from the previous evening being found in abeyance.

Sources told Te Ao Māori News the resolution would have indicated to the Prime Minister that he was no longer allowed to attend the forum, but it was overridden this morning by some members of the forum, despite passing a majority vote the previous night.

He said a forum was an opportunity to openly discuss challenges, but suggested there was a, “separation of collective thoughts... or decision-making.”

“We chose the decision to walk out alongside Ngāpuhi, our whanaunga who we have whakapapa and connections with in the North, obviously.”

Tahere said the conversations over recent days have been wide-ranging and deep-diving, from the rollback of Te Aka Whai Ora, to Oranga Tamariki.

“What I would ask the Prime Minister, all of the ministers that are having this effect on our people, is just stop.

“You poke and poke, you’re bound to get the response.”

RNZ is reporting a number of government ministers at the Forum, including Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Minister of Justice Paul Goldsmith, Minister of Māori Development Tama Potaka, Customs and Associate Health minister Casey Costello and Climate Change Minister Simon Watts.

The Prime Minister’s office has been contacted for comment.