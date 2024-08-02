‘Positive and robust dialogue’ - Luxon responds as iwi leaders walk out of forum

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says today’s National Iwi Chairs Forum was “a positive and robust dialogue”, despite iwi leaders walking out in protest.

Earlier today, Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Manuhiri leaders walked out of the Iwi Chairs Forum in protest at government policies for Māori.

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust chair Terrence ‘Mook’ Hohneck also took issue with the scuppering of a resolution, which would have set times and places for meeting government officials in future hui.

The resolution was placed in abeyance on Friday morning, meaning it was not read out to the crowd.

A source told Te Ao Māori News the resolution had passed with a majority vote the previous night.

In a statement asking whether the prime minister was disappointed with the abrupt departure of leaders from two iwi, Luxon’s office said the following:

Today was a positive, robust and honest dialogue with the National Iwi Chairs Forum. The Prime Minister continues to welcome constructive dialogue with iwi leaders and recognises the significant and positive contribution that iwi are making to our country. The Iwi Chairs Forum is a valuable opportunity for Iwi leaders and the Government to listen, be heard and share their solutions for improving social, economic, cultural and environmental outcomes for iwi and Māori together. It is one of many ways that the government continues to engage with iwi, which also includes one-on-one engagements. The government is focused on turning around years of decline in Māori outcomes, particularly in health, education, employment and housing, overseen by the previous government. We believe there are rich opportunities for the Government to partner with, and devolve to, iwi to improve those outcomes. The Prime Minister looks forward to continuing the dialogue and exploring further opportunities to achieve the shared aspiration of improving the daily lives of Māori across the country. — Christopher Luxon | Te pirimia o Aotearoa

Earlier

Te Rūnanga a Iwi o Ngāpuhi and the Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust have walked out of an Iwi Chairs Forum hui with government ministers, including the prime minister, Christopher Luxon.

Mane Tahere, chair of Te Rūnanga a Iwi o Ngāpuhi, said he refused to sit there any longer and listen to the government’s rhetoric.

Mane Tahere, the chair of Te Rūnanga a iwi o Ngāpuhi. Photo: Te Ao Māori News

“It’s no secret... our people are in a challenging time, the most challenging time we’ve ever been in, I think, with the removal of the different legislations, and soon to be the overturning of the Foreshore and Seabed Act (MACA) ... we can’t remain silent about this attack on Māori.”

He clarified the rūnanga was not protesting the forum itself but rather the act of “rolling out the red carpet” for government ministers, as well as opposing the coalition’s policies.

“I understand there are two sides to the discussion and actually having the face-to-face kōrero, but for our people, and for Ngāpuhi ... we have to make a stand.”

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust chair Terrence ‘Mook’ Hohneck also left the meeting, telling Te Ao Māori News the walkout was not planned, despite appearances.

“It wasn’t planned at all, it just came about after a series of discussions, and discussion right around the whole forum.”

Ngāti Manuhiri Settlement Trust chairman Terrence "Mook" Hohneck, Photo / Te Ao Māori News

He said Ngāpuhi announced it wasn’t happy with a few of the issues on the floor, and Ngāti Manuhiri supported that, along with others.

Hohneck said Ngāti Manuhiri’s walkout came as a result of a resolution from the previous evening being put in abeyance.

The resolution would have set times and places for meeting government officials in future hui but it was placed in abeyance this morning, meaning it was not going to be read out to the crowd.

He said a forum was an opportunity to openly discuss challenges, but suggested there was a, “separation of collective thoughts... or decision-making”.

“We chose the decision to walk out alongside Ngāpuhi, our whanaunga who we have whakapapa and connections with in the North, obviously.”

Tahere said the conversations over recent days have been wide-ranging and deep-diving, from the rollback of Te Aka Whai Ora to Oranga Tamariki.

“What I would ask the Prime Minister, all of the ministers that are having this effect on our people, is just stop.

“You poke and poke, you’re bound to get the response.”