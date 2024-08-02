Rangitāne sisters take the podium at the Olympics 2024

From Whanganui to Paris - after winning a bronze medal in the Rowing Women’s Four at the Olympics, the sister duo of Rangitāne descent talk about how their relationship and support of their culture became their team’s point of difference.

It was a dynamic duo the world never saw coming. During their Olympics journey Kerri Williams and Jackie Gowler were teammates by day, and sisters by night. This unique aspect became a strength for their overall team bond.

William said although there were times in their journey sibling banter got the best of her, what was a challenge became an asset for the team itself.

“Having a sibling in the same boat as you, It’s pretty special and I think it’s a cool dynamic to bring with the other girls we row with as well.”

Gowler said although rowing with her sister was a challenge, nothing could prepare them more for the challenge that led them to a chance at the podium.

“In terms of challenges, I don’t think you remember them at the end of the day. The whole journey was a really positive one and to come out with a medal is all we can ask for.”

The sisters and their team won the bronze medal after battling it out against the Netherlands and the UK, adding one more to the New Zealand medal results, and boosting the status of New Zealand athletes in the Olympic Games.

Williams says the status has already been lifted thanks to the support of their people and Māori culture.

“This team is so tight-knit and to have that cultural aspect, I think, just makes us stand out to the other countries so of course that would play into how our performance would go.”

Despite the challenges the Māori worldview and its culture are facing in New Zealand under the coalition government, Jackie Gowler credits the support from her Māori culture and representatives for their Olympic journey, highlighting that a medal is not the only thing she’ll be taking home.

“It’s so special to receive a special greenstone and that was a really moving ceremony when we were presented with them. I can’t wait to go back to New Zealand and be really proud of our culture and represent that in New Zealand.”