Watch: Ngāti Wai puts Paul Goldsmith and government on notice over MACA Act changes

Ngāti Wai has taken the chance to put government ministers on notice at the Iwi Chairs Forum, in a frank conversation with Māori-Crown relations minister Paul Goldsmith - part of which was caught on camera.
In a video published to Instagram, Ngāti Wai leader Aperehama Edwards confronts Goldsmith about proposed changes to the Marine and Coastal Area (MACA) Act.
In the video, Edwards can be seen speaking directly to Paul Goldsmith, whose head was bowed.
“We’ll never accept you exercising an authority you do not have. You do not have the authority to determine the extent of our mana tuku iho over the moana.”
The change was part of the coalition agreement between National and NZ First.
Amend section 58 of the Marine and Coastal Area Act to make clear Parliament’s original intent, in light of the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Whakatohea Kotahitanga Waka (Edwards) & Ors v Te Kahui and Whakatohea Maori Trust Board & Ors [2023] NZCA 504.— Coalition Agreement New Zealand National Party & New Zealand First
The proposed amendment would make it harder for hapū, uri and beneficiaries to get customary marine title.
It follows Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Manuhiri leaders walking out of the forum earlier this morning, protesting both the presence of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and half a dozen ministers, as well as the abeyance of a resolution, which would have placed restrictions on their presence at future forums.
Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua has filed a challenge to the coalition government over its plan to restrict the MACA Act, with co-chairs John Marsden and Dame Rangimarie Naida Glavish saying they want nationwide activation, arguing the government’s “arbitrary decision starkly exposes its absolute contempt towards its Treaty partner’s rights, marking a clear and unyielding stance”.
Minister Goldsmith’s office declined to comment, saying the prime minister’s office is leading communications regarding the National Iwi Chairs Forum. Their statement is below.
Today was a positive, robust and honest dialogue with the National Iwi Chairs Forum. The Prime Minister continues to welcome constructive dialogue with iwi leaders and recognises the significant and positive contribution that iwi are making to our country.
The Iwi Chairs Forum is a valuable opportunity for Iwi leaders and the Government to listen, be heard and share their solutions for improving social, economic, cultural and environmental outcomes for iwi and Māori together. It is one of many ways that the government continues to engage with iwi, which also includes one-on-one engagements.
The government is focused on turning around years of decline in Māori outcomes, particularly in health, education, employment and housing, overseen by the previous government. We believe there are rich opportunities for the Government to partner with, and devolve to, iwi to improve those outcomes.
The Prime Minister looks forward to continuing the dialogue and exploring further opportunities to achieve the shared aspiration of improving the daily lives of Māori across the country.— Te tari pirimia o Aotearoa