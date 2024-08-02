Watch: Ngāti Wai puts Paul Goldsmith and government on notice over MACA Act changes

Ngāti Wai has taken the chance to put government ministers on notice at the Iwi Chairs Forum, in a frank conversation with Māori-Crown relations minister Paul Goldsmith - part of which was caught on camera.

In a video published to Instagram, Ngāti Wai leader Aperehama Edwards confronts Goldsmith about proposed changes to the Marine and Coastal Area (MACA) Act.

In the video, Edwards can be seen speaking directly to Paul Goldsmith, whose head was bowed.

“We’ll never accept you exercising an authority you do not have. You do not have the authority to determine the extent of our mana tuku iho over the moana.”

The change was part of the coalition agreement between National and NZ First.

Amend section 58 of the Marine and Coastal Area Act to make clear Parliament’s original intent, in light of the judgment of the Court of Appeal in Whakatohea Kotahitanga Waka (Edwards) & Ors v Te Kahui and Whakatohea Maori Trust Board & Ors [2023] NZCA 504. — Coalition Agreement New Zealand National Party & New Zealand First

The proposed amendment would make it harder for hapū, uri and beneficiaries to get customary marine title.

It follows Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Manuhiri leaders walking out of the forum earlier this morning, protesting both the presence of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and half a dozen ministers, as well as the abeyance of a resolution, which would have placed restrictions on their presence at future forums.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua has filed a challenge to the coalition government over its plan to restrict the MACA Act, with co-chairs John Marsden and Dame Rangimarie Naida Glavish saying they want nationwide activation, arguing the government’s “arbitrary decision starkly exposes its absolute contempt towards its Treaty partner’s rights, marking a clear and unyielding stance”.

Minister Goldsmith’s office declined to comment, saying the prime minister’s office is leading communications regarding the National Iwi Chairs Forum. Their statement is below.