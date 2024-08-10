Pacific Islands Forum calls for de-escalation in New Caledonia to find ‘way forward’

Smoke rises in the distance during protests in Nouméa, New Caledonia, on May 14.Photo: Theo Rouby/Getty Images

A high-level mission to New Caledonia has been discussed between the Pacific Islands Forum and a delegation on the ground.

Chair Mark Brown said the delegation provided an update and was able to consider requests for a Forum mission.

“To be able to visit New Caledonia again to provide an assessment of the issues that is occurring in New Caledonia.

“And be able to report back to foreign leaders on the outcomes of our visit.”

He said they’re mindful of New Caledonia’s position as a Forum member and its relationship with France as their territory.

“So there are some sensitive political dimensions that must be taken into account.

“But we feel that our sentiments as a forum firstly is to try and reduce the incidence of violence that has taken place over the last few months.”

Brown calls for dialogue as the way forward to address the concerns raised by members in New Caledonia.

“We reiterate that support as a Pacific forum, our call for the de-escalation of violence, and further our call for coming to the table and continuing dialogue to see a way forward.”