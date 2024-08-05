Encanto: Disney announces reo Māori cast

Matewa Media and Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced the cast of Encanto Reo Māori, which opens September 12.

Encanto Reo Māori is a collaboration between Colombian and Māori culture which both celebrate community, intergenerational knowledge and respect for elders.

“Encanto Reo Māori is Disney’s most culturally diverse production to date. It is an opportunity for us to embrace the many expressions of Māoritanga, and celebrate the magic of being Māori,” producers Chelsea Winstanley and Mia Henry-Teirney said.

Te Waimarie Ngatai-Callaghan will make her debut as the female lead Mirabel Madrigal and Hinetu Dell (Vai, Koka) will play Abuela Alma.

Hinetu Dell

Poroaki Merritt-McDonald (Muru, The Gone) plays estranged uncle Bruno and presenter and haka leader Marcia Hopa and Awatea Wihongi join to voice the dialogue and vocals of Luisa Madrigal.

Anahera Taare (Ka Hao) plays the role of eldest Madrigal sister, Isabela.

Returning to Matewa Media are actors Tuakoi Ohia and Rutene Spooner (Frozen Reo Māori) who will play magical weatherwoman Pepa Madrigal and her husband Félix. Singer and actor Awhimai Fraser (Frozen Reo Māori, Ahikaaroa, Toi Time) will play cousin Dolores; and Matewa Waititi (Coco Reo Māori) will voice youngest cousin, Antonio. Tauawhi Bonilla plays shapeshifter Camilo. Mataara Stokes (Lion King Reo Māori, Ahikaaroa) returns to voice village heartthrob Mariano Guzmán.

Matewa Waititi

Musician and composer Makaira Berry and actor Justin Rogers voice Mirabel’s parents Julieta and Agustìn.

The film was translated by mātanga reo Pānia Papa and Leon Blake, who didn’t focus on a particular mita as they wanted to connect as many people to te reo Māori as possible.

Multilinguist Hana Mereraiha and Mauricio Locano, the Colombian consultant from the Amazon, ensure the Spanish language is honoured in the film.

The film was produced in Aotearoa by Matewa Media. Tweedie Waititi (Producer/Director), Chelsea Winstanley and Mia Henry-Teirney (Producers), and Pere Wihongi (Music Director) bring the Reo Māori adaptation to the big screen nationwide in time for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori.

Encanto Reo Māori is the fifth film re-versioned into te reo Māori to be developed and produced by Matewa Media in association with Walt Disney Animation Studios. The previous films are Disney’s Moana, The Lion King, Frozen and Disney/Pixar film, Coco.

Waititi says, “Although this has been the most challenging film of them all, it’ll pull on the heartstrings, make you laugh and cry all in one breath.”

Tickets are on sale now at all participating cinemas.