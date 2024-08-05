Watch: Car/train collision prompts calls for greater awareness at rail crossings

KiwiRail is calling for better awareness around railway tracks after shocking footage shows an oncoming train crashing into a car driving over the tracks near the Waingawa railway station.

In the footage, the distressed train driver can be heard repeatedly yelling the word “Jesus” before the collision, which he couldn’t prevent.

KiwiRail chief asset development officer David Gordon said releasing the shocking footage to the public was intended to highlight the importance of being individually responsible when crossing the tracks.

“Luckily, in this case, the accident was not fatal. But even close calls at level crossings can take a huge toll on train drivers and those who narrowly avoid death.”

In the past decade, more than 170 people have died due to colliding with a train. In the year to 30 June, there were 19 collisions and 173 near misses at level crossings alone.

“Disappointingly, the latest figures show that 95 per cent of collisions and 73 per cent per cent of near misses were at crossings that already have flashing lights and bells or barrier arms installed,” Gordon wrote in a statement.

The video was pushed out this morning from Wellington at the opening of Rail Safety Week 2024, which is a refreshed campaign with KiwiRail and TrackSAFE partnering urging people to use their ‘Steely Stare’ and take a good hard look for trains when approaching any railway level crossing.

“The Steely Stare campaign is designed to remind people that they need to be responsible and change their own behaviour around level crossings – something a fast-moving train can’t do.”

TrackSAFE Manager Megan Drayton said collisions with trains were unforgiving.

“Trains and rail maintenance vehicles always have right of way and travel faster than they appear to. Locomotive engineers can blow the horn and put on the emergency brakes, but there is often little else they can do to stop the train in a hurry.”