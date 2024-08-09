Happy World’s Indigenous Peoples Day! But what is it?

A special message from the Minister for Māori Development of New Zealand, Tama Potaka.

For most people August 9 is just an ordinary day but, for others, it is International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

You may think: What the heck is this? Why is it important? Can I take today off?

The day was made official on December 23, 1994, when the United Nations General Assembly decided August 9 would from then on be the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

But in New Zealand, Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka says: “Every day for me is a great day to be Indigenous”.

The date is important in UN history as it marked the first meeting of the UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations of the Sub-Commission on the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in 1982.

Sadly, this is not a public holiday in Aotearoa, so you will have to go to mahi and kura but, luckily for you, it just so happens to land on a Friday this year, so next year you can take the day off (if you don’t work weekends).

Each year has a theme. 2022 was “The Role of Indigenous Women in the Preservation and Transmission of Traditional Knowledge”, with 2023 being “Indigenous Youth as Agents of Change for Self-determination”.

The 2024 theme is “Protecting the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Voluntary Isolation and Initial Contact”.

The UN estimates there are about 200 groups of indigenous people that live in voluntary isolation or with initial contact in remote forests in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, India, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Peru and Venezuela.

“Indigenous peoples in voluntary isolation and initial contact are the best protectors of the forest. Where their collective rights to lands and territories are protected, the forests thrive, alongside their societies,” a UN website says

“Not only is their survival crucial to the protection of our planet, but it is crucial to the protection of cultural and linguistic diversity.

“In today’s hyper-connected world, the existence of Indigenous Peoples in voluntary isolation and initial contact is a testament to the rich and complex tapestry of humanity, and it is a huge loss to our world if they cease to exist.”





Globally there are about 476 million indigenous people scattered across 90 countries, speaking 7,000 languages and showcasing 5,000 different cultures.

Less than 6 per cent of the world’s population are indigenous but they account for at least 15 per cent of the poorest.

“Indigenous peoples today are arguably among the most disadvantaged and vulnerable groups of people in the world, the UN website says. “The international community now recognises that special measures are required to protect their rights and maintain their distinct cultures and way of life.”

Photo: Te Puni Kōkiri

A message from UN secretary-general António Guterres

“Indigenous peoples represent around 6 per cent of the world’s population. Yet their stewardship signifies an outsized contribution to our global community.

“They are the keepers of knowledge and traditions that help safeguard some of the most biodiverse areas of our planet. As guardians of the environment, their survival is our survival.

“Their unique way of life is a testament to the rich tapestry of humanity. But they also face serious challenges that threaten their very existence. Indigenous peoples are often the victims of threats and violence.

“Extractive and productive sectors, like mining, agriculture, and transport have accelerated deforestation and land degradation. Ancestral homelands and natural resources that they depend on for survival are coming under siege.

“And their rights to self-determination and agency – enshrined in the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples – are yet to be fulfilled.

“This year’s theme reminds us of their rights to protect themselves from unwanted contact. Contact that can have a devastating impact. Exposure to infectious diseases, forced assimilation, and the disruption of culture, language, and livelihoods.

“Today and every day, the world must stand behind the rights of indigenous peoples to chart their own futures. Together, let us safeguard their rights to live in peace and dignity.”