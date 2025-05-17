A culturally significant site in Australia has been vandalised

The graffiti defacing the sacred site on Bpangerang Country. Police are investigating the incident.

This story was first published by NITV

A sacred Aboriginal site in north-east Victoria has been defaced with spray paint, prompting outrage and sadness from Traditional Custodians and local community advocates.

The site, located at Paradise Falls in the King Valley — a culturally significant site — was vandalised over the weekend.

Graffiti was discovered on rocks within the sacred area, sparking calls for accountability and greater protection of Aboriginal heritage sites.

The advocacy group Always Was, Always Will Be Bpangerang Country shared images of the damage on social media, condemning the act and urging those responsible to return and clean the site.

“This is a place of deep spiritual importance, and what’s happened here is not just disrespectful — it’s a violation of culture,” the group wrote.

“We’re calling on the individuals who did this to come forward and take responsibility.”

Paradise Falls is located around 305 kilometres from Melbourne.

The waterfall, which drops over a layered rock formation, has long been a place of connection and ceremony.

Authorities were notified of the incident by Parks Victoria. Victoria Police have confirmed they are investigating and have appealed for public assistance.

“The affected rock face is known to hold cultural value to local Indigenous communities,” a police spokesperson said.

“At this stage, there is no indication the act was targeted, but inquiries are ongoing.”

By Bronte Charles of NITV