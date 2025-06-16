20 years in the making: New Māori film Kōkā to premiere this Matariki

Kōkā is set to hit cinemas on June 19. Director Kath Akuhata-Brown and Producer Verity Mackintosh reflect on the challenges of bringing Māori stories to screen.

New Māori film Kōkā, written 20 years ago by director Kath Akuhata-Brown (Ngāti Porou), shows just how far Māori storytelling has come.

Based on a tribal story, it’s the first feature film filmed entirely in the Ngāti Porou dialect, with dialogue created by kaumātua and language experts.

The story follows Hamo, a Māori elder, who forms an unexpected bond with Jo, a troubled young girl, during a road trip. As they confront past traumas and personal demons, their journey becomes one of healing, connection, and reconciliation.

Akuhata-Brown says the time is finally right to release the film, especially with recent policy changes that better support Māori voices and stories.

“Why is it the right time for a film like Kōkā? It is the only time for a film like Kōkā. It took as long as it took to get made.

“More so with the policy change across the board when it comes to anything Māori. This film establishes us firmly on the landscape.”

Over the past 20 years, many filmmakers and writers have paved the way for Māori storytelling.

Akuhata-Brown says that pioneers like Merata Mita, who returned from the U.S., along with emerging talents such as Te Arepa Kahi and Mike Jonathan, have all played a part in shaping its growth and inspiring a new wave of stories.

Photo / Supplied

The rise of Māori Television to Whakaata Māori, the establishment of Te Mātāwai, and Māori director Whetū Fala’s recent work Taki Rua Theatre: Breaking Barriers are a few examples of how Māori storytelling continues to evolve.

Kōkā producer Verity Mackintosh says getting any project to screen is challenging, but it’s even tougher when it comes to Māori stories.

As a Pākehā working in a te ao Māori space, one of her biggest challenges was proving her place in the kaupapa — earning trust, showing respect, and demonstrating her role in bringing the film to life.

Kōkā is set to release in cinemas on June 19.