Country to Couture captivates with two sold-out First Nations runway shows

Country to Couture held two sold out shows on Larrakia Country in Darwin Credit / Michael Jalaru Torres / NITV

This article was first published by NITV.

A total of 20 collections graced the runways in two sold-out shows on Larrakia Country, highlighting the talents of both emerging and established Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander creatives.

The high-energy runways featured innovative collections from remote communities across Australia and unique collaborations between Indigenous communities and prominent Australian labels, taking the audience on a journey from Country to couture.

Magpie Goose x Ewyenper Atwatye, Show Two. Photo credit / Jalaru / NITV

Award-winning performer and Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF) Foundation Community Ambassador Jessica Mauboy shared her moving experience following attending her second Country to Couture show on Thursday evening.

“As a Kuku Yalanji and Wakaman woman and fashion enthusiast, it was a joy to see the industry unite on Larrakia Country for the Country to Couture shows.”

“Celebrating the remarkable talent of First Nations designers and artists, who seamlessly combined colour, creativity, and culture in their work, creating another unforgettable experience,” said Ms Mauboy.

Show one’s theme, Underfire: Hear Our Voice, encouraged activism and expression, prompting designers to ‘keep the fire burning’ through First Nations fashion, unearthing the power that traditional materials can have.

Show two, Boundless: Always Was, Always Will Be, celebrates cultural stories, deep connections, and country.

Fusion of sustainability, culture and colour

Label founder and designer of MumRed and Woppaburra woman Samala Thakialee Cronin says being a part of Country to Couture is about celebrating matriarchy and reclaiming sovereignty.

“It’s bright, it’s colourful, it’s bold, it’s full of textures, and it’s truly an incorporation of country,” she told NITV.

Ms Cronin, like many of the designers featured on the runway, has a focus on Country through the use of natural and recycled materials.

Fractured Country, piece by Samala Thakialee Cronin of MumRed. Photo credit / Michael Jalaru / NITV

“It’s made from Country and the fractures that exist upon it.”

“Everything that is not natural has been recycled or up-cycled from old fabrics, old jewellery, and then combined with traditional resources such as possum fur, kangaroos in new feathers, quills, shells.”

“It’s just this mad fusion of culture and colour.”

By Jonah Johnson and Ricky Kirby of NITV.