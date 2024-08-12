Dame Lisa Carrington, Finn Butcher named flagbearers for closing ceremony

This article was first published by RNZ.

Eight-time Olympic champion Dame Lisa Carrington and gold medallist Finn Butcher will carry the New Zealand flag in the closing ceremony at the 2024 Olympic Games.

The pair were formally announced as Ngā Pou Hapai (flagbearers) by Chef de Mission Nigel Avery in front of teammates in the Olympic Village in Paris.

Dame Lisa won three gold medals in Paris, taking her total Olympic medals to eight gold and one bronze, and is New Zealand’s most successful Olympian ever.

She said she could not wait to lead the team into the closing ceremony.

“It’s really special to be a part of the ceremony and represent New Zealand,” she said.

“The New Zealand team has gone so well this Olympics, I’m super stoked for all our athletes and looking forward to celebrating with everyone tonight.”

Butcher was a breakout star of the Games, winning gold in the exciting new Olympic discipline of kayak cross. The Central Otago paddler said his debut Olympic Games had been amazing.

“To be an Olympic champion and now carry the flag for New Zealand is beyond what I could have ever imagined.

“I’m so proud to lead our amazing New Zealand Olympic team out into the closing ceremony and celebrate not only the Games but the years of work from everyone to get here and perform. I’m so proud to be a Kiwi!”

Avery said both Butcher and Dame Lisa had “captivated the nation with their amazing results”.

“I would like to pay special tribute to Dame Lisa, who now has a total of nine Olympic medals. She is a true Olympic legend and it’s an honour to have her as a member of this team.

“I would also like to mention all the athletes who did not win a medal at these Games, everyone gave it their all, and I’d like to thank the entire team for their inspiring performances.”

The flagbearers were chosen by taking into account a wide range of factors including past performances, ability to lead and inspire New Zealand athletes, competition preparation and performance standards.

The closing ceremony will be held at Stade de France and begins at 7am Monday NZT.

Most successful Olympic Games ever

The New Zealand team is celebrating its most successful Olympic Games ever, finishing with 20 medals - 10 gold, seven silver and three bronze. That eclipses the previous best of eight gold won at Los Angeles 1984 and is equal to the 20 medals won at Tokyo 2020. The success sees New Zealand sitting at 11th on the medal table.

In total, 204 athletes from 23 sports represented New Zealand at the Games, with injury additions during the Games increasing the team from its original size of 195.

The Black Ferns Sevens claimed the first gold of the competition, before Lucy Spoors and Brook Francis combined to win gold in the women’s double scull.

Ellesse Andrews won two golds in the cycling (the keirin and the sprint), while Lydia Ko took gold in the women’s golf and Hamish Kerr claimed another gold - New Zealand’s first-ever high jump medal.

Medals came from across nine sports, with podium finishes coming from athletics, canoe sprint, canoe slalom, golf, rowing, rugby sevens, sailing, track cycling and triathlon.

Not all noteworthy performances ended in medals. Erika Fairweather was the first New Zealand swimmer to make four finals at one Olympics - for the 200m, 400m and 800m freestyle and the 4x200m relay.

“There has been a huge amount of manaaki from our team towards the other nations and it’s been great to see them showcasing our values and culture,” Avery said.

“We also want to thank New Zealanders for their support of our team. We have felt it from over here and we are looking forward to returning home to share the success and continue to inspire the next generation of athletes.”

- RNZ