Search for Kaizer: Body of missing Gisborne five-year-old found

This article was first published by RNZ.

The body of a five-year-old boy missing near Gisborne has been found in a farm pond near his home.

Kaizer, went missing from his home in the rural Hangaroa district of Gisborne and had not been seen since about 2pm on Sunday.

Kaizer’s family have taken him home and have requested privacy to mourn.

Specialist search teams, rescue dogs, a helicopter and up to 300 people from the area were involved in searching for him.

An RNZ reporter at the scene said the pond was about 100 metres from the house.

The police dive squad spent about an hour searching before he was found.

Tai Rāwhiti area commander Inspector Darren Paki on Monday said there had been an “overwhelming outpouring of support from the community, with many people turning up wanting to help”.

- RNZ