Early childhood: NZ commits $4.4m to Unicef projects in North Pacific

New Zealand will allocate NZ$4.4 million to back Unicef-led projects focused on advancing early childhood development in the North Pacific.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and his delegation visited Nett Elementary school in Pohnpei, one of four islands making up the Federated States of Micronesia, to announce the development project.

Peters said it was important to support the well-being of children across the Pacific and was a notable development commitment for New Zealand.

Wheelbarrows supplied NZ's Foreign Ministry and Unicef containing key supplies.

“This focus is underpinned by a commitment to longer-term economic development for the benefit of current and future generations.”

He plans to meet President Wesley Simina, Vice-President Aren Palik, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Lorin Robert, and the FSM Congressional Committee on Foreign Affairs.



“Our engagements here in FSM are a vital opportunity to hear the perspectives of local political leaders, deepen our understanding of Micronesian priorities, and show our continued commitment to the region.”

They will discuss shared priorities and exchange perspectives on regional issues.

Students at Nett Elementary school in Pohnpei wave Micronesian and New Zealand flags.

Peters is accompanied in FSM by the Labour Pacific caucus chair Jenny Salesa; foreign affairs, defence and trade committee chair Tim van de Molen; and foreign affairs committee member Teanau Tuiono.

The Federated States of Micronesia is the third stop on the group’s four-country tour, following visits to Fiji and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

