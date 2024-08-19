‘Māori can never be united people’ - National Party Facebook page comments on Koroneihana livestream

The Māngere Electorate - New Zealand National Party Facebook page is under fire after leaving comments on Te Ao Māori News’ Facebook live of the political parties’ pōwhiri at Turangawaewae marae for the Koroneihana.

“It’s always Māori putting down Māori the most. Māori can never be united people! The comments show it all!” Māngere Electorate - New Zealand National Party Facebook page commented.

This followed many viewers’ comments on Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka’s whaikōrero, labelling him as a “sellout”.

Some people responded to the initial comment upset, with the account clapping back a few minutes later.

“The Truth hurts huh? If you can’t handle it, then don’t put your own down. Actions speak louder than your empty put-downs!”

The comments and replies were deleted by the author or by Facebook itself. By then many viewers who had seen them during the livestream began questioning who was behind the page.

“The most ignorant pathetic comments I’ve read so far,” one viewer wrote.

Te Ao Māori News contacted the National Party, which confirmed the page did belong to it.

A National Party spokesperson said an electorate person forgot to swap back to their personal Facebook page before making the comments.

“Regrettably, these comments were made by a member of the National Party’s Māngere electorate, who thought they were acting in a personal capacity, not realising they were logged into the National Party’s Māngere Facebook page.

“They do not reflect the National Party’s views. The member has apologised profusely and the Māngere electorate has removed their access to the Facebook page,” the National Party spokesperson said.