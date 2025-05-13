He iwa rā noa iho i mua i te huranga mai o te tahua pūtea 2025

Arā a Aotearoa e whanga mai nei mō te rā e whakaputa ai i te Kāwanatanga te tahua pūtea mō te tau pūtea te haere ake nei.

E ai ki te Kāwanatanga, he pūtea hou kua penapenahia mō te tahua pūtea, hei whakamohoao i ngā hua pūmau.

“We know it’s been a tough time for New Zealanders, we have turned the corner,” te kī a te Pirimia a Christopher Luxon.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Rātana speaking to media

“We don’t want to just watch the recovery; we want to shape where it’s going.”

Heoi anō hei tā te kaiārahi o te rōpū āpitihana, kua tae mai te wā kia pono ai te kōrero

“I think we are at a moment where we require some honesty, a moment that needs some leadership, and above all, a moment that demands hope,” te kī mai a Christopher Hipkins.

“So let’s start with the tough stuff up front.

“Paying for your budget at the expense of women, cutting their pay is the opposite to all those things.”

Chris Hipkins

Koirā tāna i tana hui i te taiwhanga tauhokohoko ki Te-Whanganui-a-Tara i te rā nei.

Engari, kua kaha rawa te whakahoki a te Pirimia, i ngā whakawhiu a te taha āpitihana.

Hei tā Luxon, kei te hē rawa atu te kī a Hipkins.

“Wrong, we are not cutting women’s pay, we are making changes because we have an unworkable system that got really loose.

“It’s a terrible shame that Labour is resorting to lies and misinformation. We are not cutting pay, as it was reported over the weekend. We have already made equity payments, and we are just making changes to make it fairer and less complicated.”

Hei tāna, he whānui rawa atu te tirohanga o te ture o te wā nei, ko tā rātou, he tō mai i te ture kia tika.

“We are bringing it back to what it was intended to do in 2017.”

Hei te wiki e tū mai nei ka kitea ko wai ka hua ko wai ka ruihi.