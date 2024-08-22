Edward Ellison appointed chair of the Māori Heritage Council

Edward Ellison (Ōtākou, Ngāi Tahu) has been appointed as the Māori Heritage Council chair as well as deputy chair of the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Board.

He was one of the kaumātua who played a key role as a Treaty negotiator in Ngāi Tahu’s Treaty claim against the Crown. He’s also a kaitiaki of ancestral land passed down from the prominent southern Māori chiefs Matenga Taiaroa and Karetai.

Since the early 1990s, Ellison has given Ngāi Tahu a voice on conservation issues.

“Edward is a highly respected chair who will bring a wealth of governance and cultural experience to these roles,” Arts Minister Paul Goldsmith said in announcing the appointment.

“He has been on numerous boards over the years with a common theme of protecting and promoting Māori heritage, which earned him the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2015.

“I am confident he will be a perfect fit for role on the council and Bboard, which have responsibilities for historic places and areas of spiritual, cultural and historical significance for Māori.”

Edward Ellison. Photo: Ngāi Tahu

Ellison’s resume is long with him being appointed to the Otago Conservation Board and serving on the New Zealand Conservation Authority up until 2004.

Between 2006 to 2011 he was on the Queen Elizabeth II National Trust and worked closely with southern regional authorities as a Regional Management Act advisor and more recently as a commissioner.

In the past, the new chair also served on the South East Marine Protection Forum and the Otago University Council.

His most recent māhi can be seen as the upoko for Ōtākou Rūnaka, chair of the New Zealand Conservation Authority, presiding member of the New Zealand Lotteries oranga marae committee and policy committee member for the Otago Regional Council.

Ellison’s new roles will see him take over the duties of Sir John Clarke, who has been chair of the Māori Heritage Council and previously deputy chair since 2014.

“I thank Sir John Clarke for his time serving in the roles since 2014,” Goldsmith said. “He has been incredibly influential in his services to Māori and heritage preservation throughout his career, which earned him a knighthood in 2018.”