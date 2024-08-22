Leon MacDonald leaves All Blacks ahead of South Africa matches

All Blacks Assistant Coach Leon MacDonald has decided to leave the All Blacks coaching group. Photo: All Blacks Website

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has confirmed All Blacks Assistant Coach Leon MacDonald [Rangitāne ki Wairau] has decided to leave the All Blacks coaching group ahead of the South Africa two test matches.

MacDonald and All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson have been talking for the past few weeks with them ultimately mutually agreeing to part ways.

“Leon and I have been having some honest conversations with each other for a little while now. As coaches we have differing views and both agreed it wasn’t working,” Robertson wrote in a statement.

“Leon and I both care deeply about the All Blacks and we believe we’ve made a decision that’s best for this team.

“There’s a huge amount of respect and appreciation for Leon in the group and the work he’s put in to get us to this point in our journey.

“As a team we have acknowledged that contribution and our focus now needs to be on South Africa, it’s going to be two tough Test matches over there.”

To pick up the duties MacDonald is leaving behind coaches Scott Hansen and Tamati Ellison to take on his responsibilities until the end of the season.

NZR professional rugby and performance head Chris Lendrum said Robertson and MacDonald made a choice that was best for the team.

“You’ve got two great coaches who have been having some robust but constructive discussions on the approach to drive the All Blacks over a period of time now. Ultimately, they have made a brave decision that they believe is best for the team.

“Leon is a highly regarded coach and has made a huge contribution to rugby across a number of teams in New Zealand, and we’d love to have him back in our system in the future. For now, I’d like to thank him on behalf of NZR and wish him all the very best,” he wrote in a statement.