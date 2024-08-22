Ngāti Toa Rangatira leader Helmut Modlik challenges David Seymour to debate on Treaty of Waitangi

Helmut Modlik has had enough, he’s calling ACT leader David Seymour’s bluff.

The Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira chief executive says Seymour has constantly challenged New Zealanders to have a national conversation about the Treaty of Waitangi but it’s a charade.

“I’m disappointed by David’s divisive rhetoric,” said Modlik. “Either stop the charade around a national conversation and debate and kill the Treaty Principles Bill now, or let’s publicly debate what the Treaty means in the 21st century.”

The bill would define the principles of the Treaty to what ACT says was actually written and signed in 1840 - the same rights and duties for all New Zealanders.

All political parties, except ACT, made it clear they will not support Seymour’s Treaty Principles Bill past the select committee hearing, which follows the drafting, introduction, and first reading.

The position was reiterated by Prime Minister and National leader Christopher Luxon who attended, and spoke at, Te Koroneihana on Monday.

Seymour was the only political party leader not to attend the 18th coronation of Kiingi Tūheitia at Tūrangawaewae Marae on Monday. He told Stuff he had other work to do, and said to RNZ there was not a lot gained by being there.

Modlik said it was time for Seymour to “kill the bill”.

“None of the political parties are backing it, it’s an unprincipled initiative and is undermining social cohesion. If David cared about New Zealand, he would kill the bill now,” Modlik said.

“He’s not obliged to accept every offer to debate but he has laid down the wero or challenge for a national conversation,” Modlik said. “I’m yet to see him debate with anyone, in a public forum, other than journalists and politicians in Parliament.”

Instead of a national conversation, Seymour preferred clipped news sound bytes and quotes, carefully curated messages, social media posts, and his reasoning was being amplified by a range of affiliated political lobby groups and ideological supporters, Modlik said.

“The information David, and his backers, are making public is one-sided and unfair,” Modlik said.

“It’s why I’m responding to his challenge for a national conversation by seeking a public debate, which we’d love to host in Porirua.”

Modlik said Seymour used phrases like “undemocratic” to rule out not waiting for the bill to be completed or discount any opposition to it, but “it’s already causing harm to our social cohesion”.

“Since Parliament began in 1854, bills have been killed off by politicians,” he added.

“New Zealanders are not stupid, we know he’s trying to strengthen his position by calling any opposition to his bill undemocratic when it’s not. Political parties, and citizens, have every right to practise their free speech and democratic right to oppose the bill now.”

“We can all be proud of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. It’s our foundational constitutional document and connects us all. We should understand it, protect it, and publicly discuss how we can use it to guide us into the future, together.”

The Waitangi Tribunal released its interim report into the Treaty Principles Bill on Friday, slamming it as “unfair, discriminatory” and will “belie” the partnership between Māori and the Crown.

Seymour said he “knows and likes” Modlik.

“I agree with him that we need a national conversation about what our founding document means to us today. The point of the Treaty Principles Bill is to protect all New Zealanders’ say on the future of our country,” he said.

“There are going to be plenty of opportunities for this conversation to take place up and down the country over the next several months. Helmut has the same right as anyone else to take part in this process and I look forward to hearing what he has to say.”

