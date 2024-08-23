Fourth time a charm for Ngāpuhi apprentice at National Butchery Awards

The National Butchery Awards, held last night at Auckland’s Eventfinda Stadium, celebrated New Zealand’s finest butchery talents.

Anton Rameka (Ngāpuhi) from New World Regent in Whangarei took home the ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year award after several years of near wins.

“It finally happened, so I’m the happiest person on earth,” he said.

“First year that I got into butchery, I started competing and then the next year I was runner up in the finals, and then the next year I was runner up again and then this year I finally won.”

Rameka wowed the judges with his creativity, describing one of his standout creations.

“I marinated a sheet of pork fat with herbs and flowers, pressed it to look like a cake, and wrapped my pork roast rib with it—it looked amazing.”

Sam Weller from New World Ravenswood in Christchurch claimed the Pact Packaging Young Butcher of the Year title.

Overwhelmed with joy, Weller said, “I’m ecstatic and nervous and I can’t stop shaking, I’m so happy.” She emphasized that patience, skill, and persistence are key to success, noting, “It takes a lot of time and drive to keep competing every year.”

Finalists for the awards were selected from regional competitions across New Zealand, leading to a grand final that tested their technical and creative limits.

Head Judge Peter Martin praised the competitors for their high standards, noting that what set Weller and Rameka apart was their attention to detail and continuous improvement.

In addition to individual awards, the Pure South Master Butcher Teams Challenge saw master butchers competing in teams to create the most elaborate displays.

The Cut Above Butchers team claimed the top prize with their stunning presentation.

Both Weller and Rameka will represent New Zealand at the World Butchers’ Challenge in Paris in 2025, joining the ANZCO Foods Young Butchers of New Zealand squad.

Full competitor list:

Pact Packaging Young Butcher Finalists:

Brad Don - Alliance Smithfield Butchery, Timaru

Jeremy Garth - PNP Farms’ Butchery, Christchurch

Filipo Taliu - PAK’nSAVE, Lower Hutt

Dallas Prince -Wholly Cow Butchery, Cambridge

Matthew Hiroti - New World Remuera, Auckland

Sam Weller - New World Ravenswood, Christchurch

ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice Finalists:

Riley Hall - New World Gardens, Dunedin

Tyrone Patterson - Woolworths Ferrymead, Christchurch

Rhys Tamanui - Waipawa Butchery, Hawkes Bay

Alex Pellow - New World Mt Maunganui

Anton Rameka - New World Regent, Whangarei

Phoenix Henere-Clarke - New World Kerikeri

Pure South Master Butcher Teams Challenge:

CUT ABOVE BUTCHERS

Brad Gillespie – PAK’nSAVE Te Awamutu

David Parsons – PAK’nSAVE Sylvia Park

Hannah Miller Childs – A Lady Butcher

PAKI PAKI KNIFE SLAYERS

Cissy Morrell – New World Hastings

Scott Roa – New World Hastings

Makarena Mariekura – New World Hastings

THE BAY HAWKES

Jusin Hinchco – New Word Greenmeadows

Victoria Camp – Matangi

Jordan Hamilton-Bicknell – Wild Game

THE PHEASANT PLUCKERS

Jared McLeod – New World Regent

Dion Puncheon – New World Regent

Harley Roulston – New World Onerahi

Additional Product Awards: