Fourth time a charm for Ngāpuhi apprentice at National Butchery Awards

The National Butchery Awards, held last night at Auckland’s Eventfinda Stadium, celebrated New Zealand’s finest butchery talents.
Anton Rameka (Ngāpuhi) from New World Regent in Whangarei took home the ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year award after several years of near wins.
“It finally happened, so I’m the happiest person on earth,” he said.
“First year that I got into butchery, I started competing and then the next year I was runner up in the finals, and then the next year I was runner up again and then this year I finally won.”
Rameka wowed the judges with his creativity, describing one of his standout creations.
“I marinated a sheet of pork fat with herbs and flowers, pressed it to look like a cake, and wrapped my pork roast rib with it—it looked amazing.”
Sam Weller from New World Ravenswood in Christchurch claimed the Pact Packaging Young Butcher of the Year title.
Overwhelmed with joy, Weller said, “I’m ecstatic and nervous and I can’t stop shaking, I’m so happy.” She emphasized that patience, skill, and persistence are key to success, noting, “It takes a lot of time and drive to keep competing every year.”
Finalists for the awards were selected from regional competitions across New Zealand, leading to a grand final that tested their technical and creative limits.
Head Judge Peter Martin praised the competitors for their high standards, noting that what set Weller and Rameka apart was their attention to detail and continuous improvement.
In addition to individual awards, the Pure South Master Butcher Teams Challenge saw master butchers competing in teams to create the most elaborate displays.
The Cut Above Butchers team claimed the top prize with their stunning presentation.
Both Weller and Rameka will represent New Zealand at the World Butchers’ Challenge in Paris in 2025, joining the ANZCO Foods Young Butchers of New Zealand squad.
Full competitor list:
Pact Packaging Young Butcher Finalists:
- Brad Don - Alliance Smithfield Butchery, Timaru
- Jeremy Garth - PNP Farms’ Butchery, Christchurch
- Filipo Taliu - PAK’nSAVE, Lower Hutt
- Dallas Prince -Wholly Cow Butchery, Cambridge
- Matthew Hiroti - New World Remuera, Auckland
- Sam Weller - New World Ravenswood, Christchurch
ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice Finalists:
- Riley Hall - New World Gardens, Dunedin
- Tyrone Patterson - Woolworths Ferrymead, Christchurch
- Rhys Tamanui - Waipawa Butchery, Hawkes Bay
- Alex Pellow - New World Mt Maunganui
- Anton Rameka - New World Regent, Whangarei
- Phoenix Henere-Clarke - New World Kerikeri
Pure South Master Butcher Teams Challenge:
- CUT ABOVE BUTCHERS
- Brad Gillespie – PAK’nSAVE Te Awamutu
- David Parsons – PAK’nSAVE Sylvia Park
- Hannah Miller Childs – A Lady Butcher
- PAKI PAKI KNIFE SLAYERS
- Cissy Morrell – New World Hastings
- Scott Roa – New World Hastings
- Makarena Mariekura – New World Hastings
- THE BAY HAWKES
- Jusin Hinchco – New Word Greenmeadows
- Victoria Camp – Matangi
- Jordan Hamilton-Bicknell – Wild Game
- THE PHEASANT PLUCKERS
- Jared McLeod – New World Regent
- Dion Puncheon – New World Regent
- Harley Roulston – New World Onerahi
Additional Product Awards:
- Beef + Lamb New Zealand ‘Best Beef Product’ – Matthew Hiroti, Fillet Mini Roast
- NZPork ‘Best Pork Product’ – Phoenix Henere-Clarke, NZ Pork Rump with Shanghai Sesame Rub
- Tegel Foods ‘Best Chicken Product’ – Filipo Taliu, Chicken Lollipops
- Cabernet Foods ‘Cleanest Bones’ – Riley Hall
- Anago ‘Sharpest Knife’ – Brad Don
- Skills4Work ‘Emerging Talent’ – Tyrone Patterson - Woolworths Ferrymead, Christchurch
- People’s Choice Best Display Award (Pure South Master Butcher Teams Challenge) – Paki Paki Knife Slayers
- Beef + Lamb New Zealand ‘Best Beef Product’(Pure South Master Butcher Teams Challenge) – The Pheasant Pluckers, Beef Supreme
- Beef + Lamb New Zealand ‘Best Lamb Product’(Pure South Master Butcher Teams Challenge) – Cut Above Butchers, Slice Of Heaven