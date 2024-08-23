From Whangārei to Haida Gwaii: Empowering rangatahi through basketball exhange

A legacy of basketball and community connection

The Cameron Basketball Academy, co-founded by Ngāpuhi cousins Ray Cameron and Robert Nathan has been quietly building a legacy that extends far beyond the game of basketball.

Recently, the group of more than 15 rangatahi travelled to Canada, where they furthered their relationship with the Haida Gwaii Nation, a First Nation Canadian community.

They didn’t just compete in basketball; they used the sport as a bridge to strengthen ties between indigenous cultures through shared experiences and mutual respect.

Cameron, reflecting on the academy’s beginnings, says its creation was driven by a desire for freedom and a deep commitment to the community.

“The main reason why it was established is because I wanted some freedom to work within the region,” he explains.

“Many friends and families asked if I could coach their kids. They had children who were keen on basketball but there wasn’t much coaching available outside of established pathways or associations. So, I created the academy to support not only players but also coaches.”

The academy’s mission has always centred on sustainability. Cameron emphasises the importance of empowering local coaches to ensure the continued growth and success of basketball in the community.

“If I help our coaches, then it’ll sustain itself,” he says, highlighting the academy’s broader vision of creating a self-sustaining basketball ecosystem in the region.

0 of 5

Honouring a grandmother’s influence

The growth of the Cameron Basketball Academy was also deeply personal. When the academy expanded its reach to Whangarei, Cameron’s mother became an integral part of its operations. This family involvement brought a sense of legacy and tradition to the academy’s work, further strengthening its mission, he says.

“We started doing tours overseas because we wanted our kids to learn more about basketball.”

The academy’s first international trip was to Australia, where they connected with the Franklin Bulls basketball and Melbourne groups. These tours became an annual tradition, offering young players invaluable exposure and experience, all while honouring the influence and support of Cameron’s grandmother and family.

Strengthening indigenous ties

A pivotal moment for the academy came in 2018 when Cameron and Nathan connected with Uncle Willy Taurima, then the chair of Māori basketball. This partnership led to the academy representing Māori in an under-23 tournament in Vancouver, Canada, under the Ngāpuhi iwi. It marked the beginning of a meaningful relationship with the Haida Gwaii Nation.

“Rob and I decided to bring something of value — a trophy carved from our kauri back home in the shape of a spear. This was our second time playing for that trophy, which remains on the island, symbolising our connection and return.”

“These tours are about more than just basketball. For the rangatahi, they offer a unique opportunity to face and overcome challenges.”

Cameron acknowledges the struggles faced by indigenous communities worldwide and sees these experiences as crucial in building the resolve of young Māori.

“The stronger we immerse them, the more strength they gain from us and the examples set both here and offshore. This will only strengthen their resolve for a better future,” he says.

In a world where indigenous cultures often face similar challenges, the Cameron Basketball Academy serves as a beacon of hope, using sport to unite people, build resilience, and foster a brighter future for the next generation.

The journey of Ray Cameron and Robert Nathan, along with their rangatahi, is a powerful testament to the ability of sport to create lasting connections across cultures and continents.