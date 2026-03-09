First Nations leaders head to England to raise treaty concerns with King Charles

King Charles III at the National War Memorial in Ottawa after delivering the throne speech, May 27, 2025 Photo: Charlie Woolf/APTN.

This article was first published on APTN News in Canada.

First Nation leaders in Saskatchewan are heading to England next week, with some hoping to raise concerns about threats to treaty with King Charles III. But due to protocols placed on the visit, they may not be able to do so.

According to one of the delegates, Gary LaPlante, they’ve been asked not to bring up political issues during their visit.

The invitation to the seven-member delegation comes in response to invitations by Treaty 6 leaders, asking the King to attend the 150th Commemoration of Treaty 6 at Fort Carlton in August.

LaPlante said Canada’s former high commissioner to the United Kingdom helped them get an audience with the King.

“Ralph Goodale helped arrange the visit so that we could hand deliver the invitation for the commemoration event to King Charles,” said Laplante of Stoney Knoll First Nation, the only band councillor among the delegates.

Royal officials have so far not confirmed the King will travel to Canada for the celebration.

“(We)haven’t really heard any yays or nays on that question. At this point, we’re hopeful and we’re doing our best to try to get them here for the 150,” said Beardy’s and Okemasis Chief Edwin Ananas in an interview with APTN News.

“I feel honored to represent so many other First Nations that are not a part of the delegation to ensure that the crown is adhering to our treaties.

Ananas is a key figure in having “the parchment” or the original treaty document signed by several chiefs and the crown brought from Ottawa for the commemoration.

He has taken the lead in helping to coordinate visits of the Treaty 6 document to other signing sites, including Beardy’s Camp, Fort Pitt and Enoch Cree Nation in Alberta.

“While the Treaty texts do not tell the complete story of what was agreed to under Treaty 6, they are a key part of our history and my hope is that the visiting Treaty 6 exhibits will provide much needed Treaty education and awareness that will provide a strong foundation for realising Treaty over the next 150 years,” said Ananas.

“To have that there on the 150th anniversary of signing of treaties-to me-I felt very strongly about that. It’s… important for people to see and to feel that energy that came off that original document when I first viewed it in Ottawa.”

According to a news release, the focus for Treaty 6 delegate Chief Christine Longjohn of Sturgeon Lake First Nation is on reaffirming that Treaties are for the children.

“I plan on gifting His Majesty with baby mukluks to represent that care for our children and future generations must be at the centre of our governance and decision-making,” she said.

The Treaty 6 delegation leaves March 9 (local time) from Saskatoon.

By Leanne Sanders of APTN News.