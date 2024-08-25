Why James Rolleston won’t be underestimated in his latest challenge

This article was first published by Stuff.

A Taika Waititi-directed war movie would be Boy star James Rolleston’s dream role.

“I’ve always been interested in the Māori battalion. Taika did a short film about it before, but there’s so many more special and beautiful stories about the strength and bravery of the soldiers,” he says.

Battling through victory and tragedy is familiar ground for the actor. He was catapulted to fame aged 10 in the loss-of-innocence hit Boy. His trajectory changed just as dramatically when, after drinking, he ploughed his car into a bridge, almost killing his best friend and himself, and sustaining a life-changing brain injury.

Having to relearn to walk, talk and to get dressed, it’s been a long struggle since that 2019 crash, but one that Rolleston, now 27, doesn’t shy away from talking about.

“Decisions you make – good and bad, change your life forever. But there’s no point in dwelling on those decisions, although it can be hard not to, but regretting is not going to change it. It is what it is.”

“I’m open about my brain injury and always happy to talk about it, but It depends how people are going about it. I definitely don’t like it being seen as though I’m not capable.” Photo / Supplied

He still struggles with anxiety, which he describes as a “combat”, but has fought those mental battles hard to return to the screen.

He recently starred with Minnie Driver and another of Waititi’s discoveries, Hunt for the Wilderpeople’s Julian Dennison in Uproar, about another conflict – the infamous 1981 Springbok Tour that divided the nation.

His next role on the small screen on Celebrity Treasure Island might seem a surprising plot twist for the actor who once was on the road to Hollywood.

A big draw was the opportunity to raise money for road safety charity, Brake, which works to prevent road deaths and injuries and support people bereaved and injured in crashes.

For someone with a brain injury a reality show with no script and preparation could be a challenge, especially when it’s a competition, but Rolleston was up for it.

“I’m open about my brain injury and always happy to talk about it, but It depends how people are going about it. I definitely don’t like it being seen as though I’m not capable.”

Without realising it, he arrived on the ‘island’, Te Whanganui-a-Hei in the Coromandel, with essential skills.

When you’re competing for survival on an island, Rolleston’s “home town boy” upbringing, hunting and fishing in Ōpōtiki, and his down-to-earth charisma and optimism mattered more than razor sharp wit.

“Hunting for food, diving, fishing – those are things deep rooted in me I love that I’ve never forgotten – and they came in pretty useful. It was also great making the greatest bonds with people who have become friends.”

Lawrence Makoare and James Rolleston in The Dead Lands. Photo / Supplied

It took a reality TV show to remind Rolleston what he really valued.

He’s recently returned to Ōpōtiki from Auckland and is loving being back in his home town where he’s “just James”.

“It made me remember how much I love the beach and the ocean and just being outdoors in the sunshine.”

Learning to make the most of every day with indomitable spirit is a battle Rolleston is winning.

