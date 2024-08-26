Earthquake strikes Tonga as Pacific Forum starts

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit the Tonga region as the 53rd Pacific Forum Leaders Meeting hosted by Tonga began today.

A New Zealander in Tonga said it was “pretty scary”.

US Geological Survey reported the 6.9 magnitude earthquake 72km west of Pangai, Tonga at 12:30pm local time.

This was followed by a 6.1M and 5.3M in the same region.

US Tsunami Warning System hasn’t reported any tsunami warnings.

National Emergency Management Agency told Te Ao Māori News the earthquake was below the threshold for it to respond.

The Pacific Islands Forum will end on August 30.