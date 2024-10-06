Magnitude 5.7 quake shakes central NZ

This article was first published by RNZ.

A strong 5.7 quake has jolted the lower North Island and top of the South Island.

The quake happened at 5.08am, centred 25 kilometres west of Wellington at a depth of 31km.

Wellington Region Emergency Management said on its Facebook page there was no tsunami warning.

Wellington transport operator Metlink said it was replacing trains with buses until further notice.

A person in the suburb of Johnsonville told RNZ items fell off their shelves, while a Whanganui resident said it was felt quite strongly there.

So far more than 37,000 people have reported feeling it to the Geonet website, from as far north as Auckland’s North Shore down to Invercargill in the south.

A listener in the Wellington suburb of Ōwhiro Bay said it was “a mean jolt, like a truck hitting the house, it rocked the house”.

And a listener in Blenheim reported: “Heard quake coming, as we often do here - a heavy freight train getting closer, rumbling sound increasing before strong creaking jolt.”

Further from the epicentre, in Whanganui, another listener experienced “fine trembling as lead in, then rocking with window sash weights noisy in old two-storey wooden home”.

One person on Meta-owned social media site Threads described it as the “strongest quake I’ve felt since those ones in 2016″. Another said it “felt stronger than a 5.8″.

“Well that’s a check for damage in the morning one,” one person wrote on Bluesky. “The whole house bounced up and down,” said another.

Several people reported the quake woke them up.

Just on Saturday, emergency response teams from across the North Island took part in an exercise in Wellington to test their ability to respond to a large earthquake.

RNZ is New Zealand’s statutory civil defence lifeline radio broadcaster, providing vital information and updates as they come to hand. All frequencies can be found here.

- RNZ