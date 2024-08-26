Fast-track bill: Ministers won’t get final say on green-lighting projects

This article was first published by RNZ.

Ministers will no longer have the final say on green-lighting infrastructure projects, as the government announces changes to the Fast-track Approvals Bill.

The bill is intended to reduce red tape and speed up development, but has been criticised by opponents for not containing adequate environmental protections and giving ministers too much power.

Resource Management Act (RMA) Reform Minister Chris Bishop and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones announced a suite of changes to the proposed legislation on Sunday afternoon at Parliament.

“We have listened to the concerns of many submitters, some of whom have identified areas where the bill can be changed to deliver a more robust and inclusive process,” Bishop said.

The bill is currently before the Environment Select Committee for consideration, and the committee will decide whether or not to accept the changes.

The proposed changes would mean final decisions on projects would not sit with ministers, but with the expert panel - the same as the previous Labour government’s fast-track process.

Projects will be referred to an expert panel by the minister for infrastructure alone, who will be required to consult the minister for the environment and other relevant portfolio ministers as part of the process.

Expert panels will now include:

expertise in environmental matters

an iwi authority representative only when required by Treaty settlements;

Māori development and te ao Māori expertise in place of mātauranga Māori.

Applicants will be required to include information on previous decisions by approving authorities, including court decisions, in their applications.

Timeframes for comment at the referral and panel stages will be extended in order to give parties, including those impacted by a proposed project, more time to comment.

Overview of projects set to be fast-tracked released

The ministers have also released an overview of the 384 projects that applied to be listed in the bill.

“We’re delighted by the massive interest in our fast-track process,” Bishop said.

“New Zealand has a housing crisis, a massive infrastructure deficit, and very ambitious climate change targets. Fast-track will be a huge step forward toward addressing this trifecta of challenges for government and the private sector alike.”

The applications received by the Independent Advisory Group are made up of:

housing and urban development projects: 40 percent

infrastructure projects: 24 percent

renewable energy projects:18 percent

primary industries projects: 8 percent

quarrying projects: 5 percent

mining projects: 5 percent.

The project applications were considered by the Independent Advisory Group, which then provided a report to ministers with recommendations on projects to include.

Other projects would be able to get consent through the process through a different channel, but this initial list would be approved automatically, if the bill was made law.

By Kate Green of RNZ.



