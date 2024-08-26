Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori 2024: Te Taura Whiri’s dream for nationwide show of love for Māori language

This article was first published by RNZ

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (Māori Language Commission) is encouraging Aotearoa to embrace te reo Māori mo ‘Ake Ake Ake’ (forever).

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori begins in less than a month,Ngahiwi Apanui-Barr, Tumu Whakahaere of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori. Photo: Ngahiwi Apanui Barr but the country - Māori and non-Māori alike - are already being introduced to this year’s kaupapa ahead of the week-long celebration that takes place 14-21 September.

The official kaupapa (theme) of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori 2024, ‘Ake Ake Ake - A Forever Language,’ highlights the enduring resilience and evolution of a tāonga (treasure) that has withstood the test of time, Te Taura Whiri said.

“Ake Ake Ake means ‘forever and ever’ or ‘everlasting’. It represents the endurance of our language, the ability of our language and its speakers to adapt to their conditions, and the commitment of communities around Aotearoa for te reo Māori.”

Ngahiwi Apanui-Barr, Tumu Whakahaere of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori said the significance of this year’s kaupapa is that they want the language to be seen as New Zealand’s forever language.

“Our enduring language, a language that, no matter what’s trying at it, manages to survive. And it survives because people love it and because people care about it.”

This year’s kaupapa also addresses the current political climate regarding the use of te reo Māori, Apanui-Barr said.

“We have been, and still are, in a struggle for our language and our culture.

“Given the uncertainty around where the current government stands on te reo Māori and some of the things that have been said about te reo Māori, we wanted to make it clear that no matter what, te reo Māori will be around.”

Despite these challenges, Apanui-Barr said this year’s Te Wiki o te Reo Māori will see vibrant celebrations across the motu that will unite and engage all New Zealanders.

“I think it’s going to be probably our best Te Wiki o te reo ever.”

He said their goal is to “win the hearts and minds of New Zealanders for Te Reo Māori” because they want it to be around for generations to come and hopes “far more New Zealanders fall in love with te reo Māori”.

“I really don’t care if somebody votes for National or ACT or Labour or whatever. If they love te reo Māori, if they want to do the right thing all the time, then they’re my people.”

He encourages all Kiwis to embrace te reo Māori.

“Whether it’s speaking Māori every day during te wiki or just using greetings like kia ora or tēnā koe, it all adds up to te reo Māori surviving and being valued.”

Through their partnership with organisations like Google, data has shown that New Zealanders’ interest in learning te reo Māori is at an all-time high and Apanui-Barr is expecting to see massive support this year.

“We know from a range of data sources that New Zealanders love te reo. And what we’re doing is we’re giving them the opportunity to come out and to celebrate te reo Māori.”

The week-long celebration commemorates the presentation of the Māori Language Petition to Parliament on 14 September 1972, a milestone that has been observed and celebrated annually in Aotearoa since 1975.

This year’s celebrations will feature a variety of events, including parades in Wellington on 16 September and Christchurch on 20 September for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re giving everybody an opportunity to come out and show their love for te reo Māori.”

Also during the week, a new app for architecture students entitled Rooms Te Rūma will be launched on 17 September, followed by an online webinar on 18 September with Canada’s Commissioner for Indigenous Languages.

On 21 September, the Waha Kōrero speech competition will showcase some of the best reo Māori speakers.

“There’s something for everybody, and there’s an opportunity for everyone to get involved,” Apanui-Barr said.

In addition to these events, Apanui-Barr is introducing some fun street trials this year which will see him walking the streets of Wellington offering kina or fried bread to people who interact with them in te reo Māori, with the opportunity to win a free hoodie.

“It’s just about having fun with the language.”

By Layla Bailey-McDowell of RNZ