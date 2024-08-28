Darleen Tana takes Swarbrick and Greens to court to stop waka-jumping vote

Rebel MP Darleen Tana is to take Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick and others to court tomorrow in the latest twist in a political saga, which has now dragged on for more than five months.

Party delegates were due to vote this Sunday at a special general meeting on whether to invoke the waka jumping legislation to prevent her from joining another parliamentary party, legislation the Greens originally voted against.

Court documents show the hearing will take place at the High Court in Auckland tomorrow, where Justice Simon Moore will hear the case at 10am.

Speaking to media in an unscheduled press conference this afternoon, Swarbrick said the party was notified of proceedings lodged in the High Court, seeking judicial review of the party, Swarbrick, Davidson and the party’s governing council’s plan to have the vote.

A further notice was issued last night, seeking an interrim injunction to halt the planned special general meeting this Sunday.

Swarbrick said she was largely unable to comment given the matter was before the courts.

“We have continued to follow process as best as we possibly can to centre our Green Party kaupapa, and focus on getting to the appropriate outcome here.”

She said she would have more to share in the coming 24 hours but said the meeting on Sunday had not yet been cancelled.