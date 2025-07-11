Greens opt out of Tāmaki Makaurau by-election

The Green Party has confirmed it will not stand a candidate in the upcoming Tāmaki Makaurau by-election.

Co-leader Marama Davidson, who contested the seat in 2020, says the decision was made after careful consideration, but the party remains committed to the electorate.

“Our decision not to run a candidate in the Tāmaki Makaurau by-election reflects a combination of factors, most pertinently, the responsible use of our resources at this time,” she said.

“The Green Party remains fully committed to advocating for people and our planet throughout Aotearoa, including in Tāmaki Makaurau. We will continue our flaxroots origins as a community-led party.

Marama Davidson

“We thank our supporters and members for understanding this decision.”

The Greens also paid tribute to Takutai Tarsh Kemp and her service to the electorate.

“The Green Party acknowledges the important mahi of our friend Takutai Tarsh Kemp in the Tāmaki Makaurau electorate. Tarsh stood as strong as she did with humility for the electorate, and for te iwi Māori. This will not be forgotten.

“We encourage whānau in the Tāmaki Makaurau electorate to get out and have their voices heard on who will next represent them in Parliament,” said Davidson.

The announcement comes as Te Pāti Māori officially confirmed former broadcaster Oriini Kaipara as their candidate on Thursday night.

Supporters are gathering this morning at Hoani Waititi Marae in West Auckland, where Kaipara is expected to deliver a press conference outlining her aspirations for the seat.

Labour has yet to announce whether Peeni Henare will stand. Te Ao Māori News understands an announcement is expected this weekend.