Kiingi Tuheitia: Flags fly at half-mast on govt buildings

This was first published by RNZ.

Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith has ordered all flags on government buildings to fly at half-mast.

“As a mark of Aotearoa New Zealand’s deepest mourning and respect, the New Zealand flag is to be flown at half-mast on all government and public buildings with immediate effect to mark the death of Kiingi Tuuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

“The flag should be flown at half-mast until further notice is given about returning the flag to full mast once the lying in rest and tangihanga details are confirmed.

“This instruction applies to all government departments, buildings and naval vessels, which have flagpoles and normally fly the New Zealand flag.”

