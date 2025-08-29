Koroneihana: Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po marks one year as monarch

Tainui waka and many other iwi from across Aotearoa are gearing up to commemorate Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po and her first Koroneihana at Turangawaewae Marae.

The festivities are set to begin on September 2 and will continue until September 6.

There is “great anticipation and excitement” around Te Arikinui’s first koroneihana since becoming the eighth monarch according to Kiingitanga spokesperson, Rukumoana Schaafhausen.

“Te Arikinui will celebrate the life and legacy of her late father and reaffirm his vision of Kotahitanga. Guided by the values inherited from her parents and her tuupuna, Te Arikinui is acutely aware of the challenges facing te iwi Maaori in a rapidly changing world.

“Empowering rangatahi, strengthening whaanau resilience, and upholding Mana Motuhake are important aspirations for Te Arikinui,” said Schaafhausen.

The Māori monarch was crowned following the death of her late father, Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, one year ago this Saturday, and has remained in mourning since.

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, Turongo House, Turangawaewae Marae. Photo: supplied / The Office of the Kiingitanga.

The Kiingitanga have announced how the five days will procced with the first two, like always, being reserved to remeber the loved ones who have died in the past year.

Day three will see Pacific leaders come to Turangawaewae Marae to acknowledge the historical and enduring whanaungatanga between them and the Kiingitanga.

The fourth day will be the biggest, with it being the official day Te Arikinui was crowned one year ago. She will delever her first ever kauwhau to the nation as Te Arikinui at midday.

The day is also filled with many other special moments, including the gifting of Te Ara Maurei, the jawbone of a bull sperm whale, which was presented to the monarch earlier this year but has been in Nelson waiting for Koroneihana. There will also be a handover of the mauri of Te Matatini from Te Kaahui Maunga to Waikato, who will host the next festival in 2027.

On the final day, a free outdoor concert will close out the Koroneihana celebrations.

Official proceedings will be broadcasted daily on Kiingitanga platforms. Te Ao Māori News, along with Aukaha News, Tahu News, and Te Reo o Te Uru will also be broadcasting live news breaks from Tuesday morning until Friday afternoon.