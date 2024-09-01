How Māori will anoint their next monarch

Māori Anglican Bishop of Northland Te Kitohi Pikaahu is in attendance to mourn the death of a man who he helped anoint to the throne of the Kiingitanga.

Pikaahu in 2006 was one of the ministers who conducted the anointing ceremony for Kiingi Tuheitia.

Pikaahu says the ceremony was a spectacle one that he was grateful to be a part of.

“I tae mai ahau i runga i te karanga kia tae mai mō tērā whakawahinga o Kiingi Tuheitia. Ka riro nāku ngā karakia katoa, nāku ngā karakia whakatapu i te hinu mō te whakawahinga. Nāku te pānui o te rongopai ki mua i te iwi. Nāku anō tērā. Nā mātou ko Paraone Turei, ko Te Whakahuiuhi Vercoe - ko ia te kaikauwhau, ko Tui Adams mātou katoa i takitaki i ngā karakia mō te whakawahinga o Kiingi Tuheitia.”

I came in response to the call to attend the anointment of King Tuheitia. I was appointed to conduct the karakia, and consecrate the holy ointment for the anointment. I oversaw that. Myself, Paraone Turei, Te Whakahuihui Vercoe, who gave a reading, and Tui Adams. We all delivered the anointment ceremony for King Tuheitia.

The anointing ceremony of a monarch is one that is widely televised across the world with the likes of Māori monarchs, Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu, Kiingi Tuheitia, English counterparts include Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III.

However, the way in which the ceremony is conducted varies depending on culture.

Pikaahu says the Māori ceremony is one for all to be a part of.

“Ko te tikanga o te whakawahinga, i te wā o te whakawahinga o Pootatau Te Wherowhero, nā, ka riro nā te Pākehā, nā te pirihi i whakahaere te whakawahinga. Te whakawahinga he rite tonu ki te whakawahinga o Kīngi Tiare. Engari tērā me huna. Ka noho ko te Ātipīhopa o Kanatāpere me Kīngi Tiare anakenake anō, ka huna. I te mea i mea rātou ko te tapu tēnā o te whakawahinga. Tēnei whakawahinga o Kiingi Tuheitia i kite katoa te iwi nui tonu.”

The practice of anointing a King, when Pootatau Te Wherowhero was anointed, it was a Pākehā priest who led the ceremony. The anointment is similar to that of King Charles. But with his, he was hidden. Only the Arch-Bishop of Canterbury sits with King Charles in private, because they believe that anointing a King is sacred. The anointment of King Tuheitia however was open for all to see.

“Koia tērā ko te wā te whakawahinga ka tau te mana, te tapu, te ihi, te wehi ki runga ki a ia.”

The anointing is a time where honour, sacredness, power and spiritual essence are conferred upon him.

The future monarch of the Kiingitanga movement will be anointed on Thursday, the day Kiingi Tuheitia is expected to be buried.

Pikaahu says that he will be in attendance but is not sure whether he will conduct the ceremony.

“Kei konei au mō te wiki. Ka kite pea tāua ā te roanga o te wiki ka pēhea ngā otinga.”

I am here for the week. So we will soon see as the week goes on what happens at the end.