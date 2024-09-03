Children’s Commission to continue the mahi Kiingi Tuheitia did for rangatahi

Kiingi Tuheitia was a strong advocate for rangatahi, a common interest shared with the Chief Children’s Commissioner.

Dr Claire Achmad, who attended the fifth day of the king’s tangihanga, said the commission would try to uphold and continue the work and legacy of Kiingi Tuheitia, when working alongside rangatahi.

“We advocate independently together, for and with mokopuna and that includes mokopuna Māori. We have a particular responsibility to uphold the rights of all mokopuna Māori here in Aotearoa.

“I know from the direct kōrero and engagement I have with mokopuna Māori around the motu, just how incredible they are, they are the visionaries, they are leading in spaces.

“I really tautoku mokopuna Māori in all that they are, in their whakapapa, in their reo, in their culture, and as they manifest the dreams of their tipuna and that is what we will continue to do in our mahi.”

She said the work the King did for mokopuna across Aotearoa was important.

“We celebrate the legacy of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII nā te mea he tino whakahirahira āna mahi mō ngā mokopuna Māori ō Aotearoa New Zealand.

“We celebrate the legacy of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII because of the important work he did for mokopuna Māori of Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The mahi of Kiingi Tuheitia and his legacy for mokopuna in our country is an important one.

“I remember hearing his kōrero broadcast from the Hui ā motu earlier this year, here at Tūrangawaewae and he spoke to the rangatahi of Aotearoa New Zealand, he had a clear message for rangatahi mokopuna Māori to be Māori ‘i ia rā, i ia rā' and that is such an important message for our mokopuna Māori to hear at this time and always.”

Another message that the late Māori King used to spread was ‘kotahitanga’, a kaupapa that has been present for some in the past few days at Tuurangawaewae Marae.

The Children’s Commissioner called the message important, especially when speaking about rangatahi.

“Tuatahi, he tino whakahirahira te karanga o Kiingi Tuheitia i te kaupapa o kotahitanga.

“First and foremost, the call of King Tuheitia for unity is of great significance.

“We really need to in our space with mokopuna, collectively cherish and nourish the taonga that all mokopuna in Aotearoa New Zealand are.

“We’ve got further to go together but as a small relatively rich nation that is rich as well in our culture, in our whakapapa, there is so much we can do collectively for mokopuna to uphold their wellbeing.”