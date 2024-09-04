Coalition MPs arrive at Tuurangawaewae Marae near end of Kiingi Tuheitia’s tangihanga

arrives along with other politicians at Turangawaewae 4 Sep

Nicola Willis and other ministers arrive at Turangawaewae 4 Sep

David Seymour and other politicians arrive at Turangawaewae 4 Sep

Winston Peters arrives with other ministers at Turangawaewae 4 Sep

This was first written on RNZ’s website.

Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters has led the coalition government contingent arriving at Tuurangawaewae Marae. Two pōwhiri are scheduled in Ngāruawāhia for politicians to pay their respects to Kiingi Tuheitia.

Labour gathered in the morning alongside former prime minister Helen Clark, and this afternoon the coalition and the Greens MPs are being welcomed and will speak.

National deputy leader Nicola Willis, ACT leader David Seymour, Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee, and ministers and MPs are attending.

NZ First Minister Shane Jones will speak on the coalition’s behalf. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visited on Saturday before heading overseas.

The parliamentary visit comes two weeks after the 18th anniversary of the king’s coronation.

- RNZ