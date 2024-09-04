Labour MPs arrive at Tūrangawaewae as Kiingi Tuheitia tangihanga nears end

Labour leader Chris Hipkins and his parliamentary colleagues have arrived at Tūrangawewae Marae for the sixth day of te tangihanga o Kiingi Tuheitia.

Te Ao Māori News spoke with Labour MPs Willow-Jean Prime and Carmel Sepuloni as they arrived this morning.

“Just reflecting that we were only here a couple of weeks ago for the Koroneihana and so sad to be back here for the passing of Kiingi Tuheitia,” Prime said.

Prime had been following the livestream of the late Māori King’s tangi for the last five days and saw “the outpouring of grief and respect for Kiingi Tuheitia”.

Sepuloni said she came as a Pasifika person and as part of Labour’s delegation to pay their respects.

“As a Pasifika person here to pay our respects to a king that leaves a great legacy and has been incredible in regards to uniting Aotearoa.”

Chris Hipkins arrived shortly after and described Kiingi Tuheitia as an “incredible person” who was warm and humble, always striving to bring people together.

He fondly recalled meeting and conversing with Kiingi Tuheitia at King Charles III’s coronation last year.

“It feels like a lot longer ago, given everything that’s happened since then but we had the opportunity to talk about his commitment to bringing New Zealanders together.

“His particular interest in children and making sure that our children grew up in an environment where they were loved and respected and where they were all celebrated for who they are.”

Tongan-born-and-raised Labour MP Jenny Salesa was also in attendance for this morning’s proceedings and spoke about the king’s legacy in the Pacific.

“He will be really remembered for, I can speak from Tonga, people together not just from Aotearoa but Pacific ethnic groups as well.”

Shannan Halbert (Ngāti Kahungunu) said he had been watching the livestream from home and was glad to be on the ground present at Tūrangawaewae marae.

“I had messages from my Ngāti Kahungunu whānau to say ‘hey, how come you weren’t with us?’ But you know, today is our day to come on and pay their respects and to be with the whānau.”

Halbert said when he found out the King had passed, it was a moment of shock and immediate sadness.

In that moment he remembered being at Tūrangawaewae at the start of the year, for the kaupapa of kotahitanga, and thought “how the heck are we going to move forward from here?”

He remembered the king as soft, gentle and supportive and acknowledged the manaakitanga of Tūrangawaewae.

“It’s an opportunity for us to take a couple of steps back, talk about the way forward and how we achieve his legacy, which I believe is kotahitanga,” Halbert said.

Halbert said it was up to te iwi Māori to determine the way forward, that Māori knew what’s at stake and needed to work out the strategy of how to maintain peaceful protests to the challenges ahead.

“But most of all it goes back to how we achieve mana motuhake, tino rangatiratanga,” he said.

Willie Jackson and Chris Hipkins gave their speeches following the 8am pōwhiri.

Tomorrow will mark the end of the tangihanga proceedings.