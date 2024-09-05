Police search bins, ask neighbours for footage after Zahquiel Taipeti killed in Hamilton

Flowers have been left at the house in Bader, Hamilton where a young boy was fatally injured on 1 September 2024. Photo: RNZ / Natalie Akoorie

This article was first published by RNZ.

Police are continuing to look for evidence as they investigate the death of 8-year-old Zahquiel Taipeti in Hamilton.

A 37-year-old man has been charged with murder and assault after Zahquiel and two adults were attacked in a house in the suburb of Bader on Sunday.

Other media have reported Zahquiel and his father were attacked with a hammer while they slept in a bed.

RNZ has asked police to confirm this, however a spokesperson said they were not in a position to comment as the case was before the court.

On Thursday, neighbours said police had been looking through rubbish bins and asking for camera footage from neighbouring properties, although there was no obvious police presence when RNZ visited.

Police this morning asked residents of Pine Avenue, Anthony Crescent and Ansford Place to urgently contact them if they have found any white clothing on their property in the last week.

On Wednesday, police confirmed they had taken the accused to the house where the attack happened. They said they responded to reports of suspicious behaviour at a Hamilton motel earlier on Sunday.

After speaking to a man and issuing a trespass order, officers transported him to his verified home address - the same address where they later arrested the accused in relation to the fatal assault.

Police said they had notified the Independent Police Conduct Authority for their information and consideration.

- RNZ