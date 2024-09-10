Māori education advisory group established to improve outcomes

National education spokeswoman Erica Stanford says it is important education leaders come from a range of backgrounds, and she will invest in teachers.

Education Minister Erica Stanford has established a Māori education ministerial advisory group made up of experienced practitioners to improve outcomes for Māori learners.

She said the group would focus on lifting achievement for Māori learners and close the equity gap that has persisted for too long in the education system.

The advisory group will be chaired by Dr Wayne Ngata (Te Aitanga a Hauiti, Ngāti Ira, Ngāti Porou), who will report directly to the minister over a two-year term starting September 2024.

Ngata is a strong advocate for the revitalisation of te reo Māori and mātauranga Māori and brings experience in academic, management and governance roles.

“This group will provide independent advice on all matters related to Māori education in both English medium and Māori medium settings,” Stanford said.

“Members are respected leaders and innovators in Māori education who bring commitment, skills and experience in the sector. I look forward to working with them.”

“While some Māori students achieve excellent results, on average Māori experience worse outcomes than other learners on every major metric we currently measure. This needs to change,” Stanford said.

Stanford will work with the group to develop a Māori education action plan which will be framed by her six education priorities and draw on the existing Ka Hikitia - Ka Hāpaitia and Tau Mai Te Reo strategies.

“This will require specialist knowledge and experience to make the most difference for Māori learners,” Stanford said.

“I am also committed to working with Te Matakahuki, leaders and representative groups of kaupapa Māori education, to identify shared priorities.”

She said she had high aspirations for the achievement of Māori learners and wanted to strengthen the role whānau played in the education of their tamariki.

The other members of MAG are:

Olivia Hall (Ngāti Rārua, Rangitāne, Ngāti Kuia) has significant experience in leadership roles across the education sector and serves as the chair of the Mātauranga Iwi Leaders Group and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rārua in Whakatū/Nelson.

Dame Georgina Kingi (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pūkeko, Ngāi Tai) has been principal of St Joseph’s Māori Girls’ College since 1987.